Nintendo fans all over the world were shocked to learn today that Reggie Fils-Aime is retiring as Nintendo of America president. However, while Fils-Aime retiring is big news, fans started to freak out when they learned that the new president's name is Doug Bowser. Yes, Bowser, the name of the supervillain, the king of the Koopas, in the Super Mario Bros. franchise, which is the highest grossing franchise in the gaming company's long history.

Reggie Fils-Aime started at Nintendo of America in 2003 as the Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing and later became its President and COO in May 2006. Fils-Aime has had a pretty incredible run with the video game company and he is satisfied with what he has achieved over the years, but feels that now is the perfect time to retire. Reggie Fils-Aime had this to say about stepping down this April.

"Nintendo owns a part of my heart forever. It's a part that is filled with gratitude - for the incredibly talented people I've worked with, for the opportunity to represent such a wonderful brand, and most of all, to feel like a member of the world's most positive and enduring gamer community. As I look forward to departing in both good health and good humor, this is not game over for me, but instead leveling up to more time with my wife, family and friends."

That seems like a good enough reason to retire, but handing over the keys of the castle to a man with the name Bowser is just too weird for some Nintendo fans to take, so they have been posting about it on social media. Doug Bowser posted a picture of himself on Twitter holding up a card that says: "Thanks for the warm welcome," which seems innocent enough until you look closely at the background of the picture. An eagle-eyed social media user found that Bowser has two stuffed Mario and Luigi characters who are bound together by a Nintendo Game Cube controller, which is definitely something that a man named Bowser would do.

Some Nintendo fans believe that there will be no more Mario games coming out because Doug Bowser is now president. Another user on social media noted that this hiring was pretty close to what Sony did with 2012's The Amazing Spider-Man when they hired a man named Marc Webb to direct. With that sentiment comes a ton of memes taking on the new Nintendo president.

Related: BossLogic Turns Henry Cavill Into Mario for Super Smash Bros. Movie

With a name like Doug Bowser, it's pretty crazy that Nintendo of America didn't bring any more attention to the name. With that being said, Reggie Fils-Aime did address the name in a heartfelt message to Nintendo fans all over the world. Fils-Aime believes that Bowser is the perfect name to take over Nintendo, even if fans theorize about dark days ahead for the Super Mario Bros. franchise. You can check out the farewell message below, thanks to the Nintendo of America Twitter account.

Nintendo fans, Reggie has a message for all of you. Please take a look. pic.twitter.com/EAhaEl5oEJ — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) February 21, 2019

This is the first photo of Doug Bowser when he joined Nintendo



We never getting a new Mario game ever again pic.twitter.com/thv6o9opvf — Nibel (@Nibellion) February 21, 2019

OOOO SHIT BOWSER IS TAKING OVER FOR REGGIE THIS IS NOT A DRILL BOWSER, KING OF THE KOOPAS, IS THE NEW HEAD OF NINTENDO OF AMERICA https://t.co/uiys6wJ6sD — GrandPOObear (@GrandPOOBear) February 21, 2019

sometimes i have to debate people on whether this is a serious industry or not and then they make bowser the CEO and i just https://t.co/HGUNNbIjJK — shameboy advance (@failnaut) February 21, 2019

Bowser on his first day as president of Nintendo of America pic.twitter.com/hGrvNSMOna — MASHABLE, PAY ME ROYALTIES (@rhiwion) February 21, 2019

also let me confirm again that Doug Bowser did not, repeat NOT, change his last name for the Nintendo gig. Yes I asked https://t.co/d6hr1GIQ1Q — Holly Green (@winnersusedrugs) February 21, 2019

Doug Bowser? This must be like when they hired a director for a Spider-Man movie just because his name was Marc Webb. — Brock Wilbur (@brockwilbur) February 21, 2019

Why is everyone shocked Bowser is now in charge of Nintendo America? Look how passionate he is about playing games with fans pic.twitter.com/UiVLHqxMlL — Mica Burton (@MicaBurton) February 21, 2019

introducing Nintendo of America President Doug Bowser pic.twitter.com/YlCzLccoSo — ǤЯIMΞCRΛFГ (@GRIMECRAFT) February 21, 2019

Just wait until we hear about Activision's next president, Steve Lootbox — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) February 21, 2019

conspiracy theory: doug bowser was a mail room guy who legally changed his name, walked in to a corporate meeting, and was instantly awarded an executive position — merritt k (@merrittk) February 21, 2019

It's the first day of knowing that Nintendo of America's new president's name is Doug Bowser, and the jokes are old already.



Also it's not funny for the NoA employees who now have to search the building to find the stars to unlock his office door when they need to talk to him — supergreatfriend (@supergreatfrien) February 21, 2019

Ok here's our chance to come up with a meme about Bowser and reggie.. hmm — ToeJam & Earl IN ONE WEEK (@toejamandearl) February 21, 2019