Nintendo fans all over the world were shocked to learn today that Reggie Fils-Aime is retiring as Nintendo of America president. However, while Fils-Aime retiring is big news, fans started to freak out when they learned that the new president's name is Doug Bowser. Yes, Bowser, the name of the supervillain, the king of the Koopas, in the Super Mario Bros. franchise, which is the highest grossing franchise in the gaming company's long history.

Reggie Fils-Aime started at Nintendo of America in 2003 as the Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing and later became its President and COO in May 2006. Fils-Aime has had a pretty incredible run with the video game company and he is satisfied with what he has achieved over the years, but feels that now is the perfect time to retire. Reggie Fils-Aime had this to say about stepping down this April.

"Nintendo owns a part of my heart forever. It's a part that is filled with gratitude - for the incredibly talented people I've worked with, for the opportunity to represent such a wonderful brand, and most of all, to feel like a member of the world's most positive and enduring gamer community. As I look forward to departing in both good health and good humor, this is not game over for me, but instead leveling up to more time with my wife, family and friends."

That seems like a good enough reason to retire, but handing over the keys of the castle to a man with the name Bowser is just too weird for some Nintendo fans to take, so they have been posting about it on social media. Doug Bowser posted a picture of himself on Twitter holding up a card that says: "Thanks for the warm welcome," which seems innocent enough until you look closely at the background of the picture. An eagle-eyed social media user found that Bowser has two stuffed Mario and Luigi characters who are bound together by a Nintendo Game Cube controller, which is definitely something that a man named Bowser would do.

Some Nintendo fans believe that there will be no more Mario games coming out because Doug Bowser is now president. Another user on social media noted that this hiring was pretty close to what Sony did with 2012's The Amazing Spider-Man when they hired a man named Marc Webb to direct. With that sentiment comes a ton of memes taking on the new Nintendo president.

With a name like Doug Bowser, it's pretty crazy that Nintendo of America didn't bring any more attention to the name. With that being said, Reggie Fils-Aime did address the name in a heartfelt message to Nintendo fans all over the world. Fils-Aime believes that Bowser is the perfect name to take over Nintendo, even if fans theorize about dark days ahead for the Super Mario Bros. franchise. You can check out the farewell message below, thanks to the Nintendo of America Twitter account.

