At long last, Nintendo has confirmed a new Switch console that will be released later this year. Though it may not be as big of an upgrade as many were expecting. The Nintendo Switch OLED model will arrive this October and is set to retail for $349.99. It will be released on the same day as the highly-anticipated Metroid Dread video game. The company has revealed a trailer showcasing the new console, which will join the Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo Switch Lite as part of the company's current-gen offerings.

Meet the newest entry to the #NintendoSwitch family! Nintendo Switch (OLED model) brings the versatility of the Nintendo Switch experience with a vibrant 7-inch OLED screen, a wide adjustable stand, and more. Nintendo Switch (OLED model) releases on 10/8.https://t.co/zRpGxakJDnpic.twitter.com/Tsc55r35ay — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) July 6, 2021

The Nintendo Switch OLED model is largely similar to the current console on the market. However, it does come with a larger 7-inch OLED screen. Though it does not support 4K, which is something many had been hoping for. It also does not have an upgraded CPU or additional RAM. The new OLED model also features a wide adjustable stand for gaming in "tabletop mode," as well as a new dock that includes a wired LAN port for those who want to hardwire their internet connection. It also comes with 64GB of internal storage, and enhanced audio for handheld and tabletop play. Nintendo of America President Doug Bowser had this to say about it.

"The new Nintendo Switch (OLED model) is a great option for players who want to experience the new vibrant screen when playing in handheld and tabletop mode. With the addition of this new model to the Nintendo Switch family of systems, people have an additional choice of a system that best fits the gaming experience they desire, whether it's Nintendo Switch (OLED model), Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch Lite."

Let's take a closer look at the newly-announced #NintendoSwitch (OLED model) arriving 10/8 in a white set and Neon red/Neon blue set! 👇 pic.twitter.com/gtGReJpEmr — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) July 6, 2021

Much like the original Nintendo Switch, the OLED model allows players to play on the TV and share the detachable Joy-Con controllers. It can also be taken on the go, making it just as versatile as its predecessor. As far as colors go, the console will be available in a white set, which features white Joy-Con controllers, a black main unit and a white dock, as well as a neon red/neon blue set, which features neon red and neon blue Joy-Con controllers, a black main unit and a black dock.

The gaming console had been rumored for months online, seemingly so that Nintendo could match, or at least come closer to, the power contained within Sony's PlayStation 5 and Microsoft's Xbox Series X. Bloggers and speculators had taken to calling it the Switch Pro, and there had been rampant speculation about what the console would include. Given that the OLED screen is pretty much the only performance upgrade Nintendo is including in this new version, those who had been following the speculation may have been disappointed. But that is the danger with speculation and rumors.

Thanks to onboard speakers with enhanced audio, enjoy your favorite #NintendoSwitch games with clear sound when playing in handheld or tabletop mode. pic.twitter.com/PfKKL9NQMm — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) July 6, 2021

The good news is, the OLED model will be compatible with previously released Switch Joy-Con controllers. It will also support the entire library of Switch video games. The Nintendo Switch OLED model hits shelves on October 8. This news comes to us via Nintendo.com.