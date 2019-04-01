The death of Rapper Nipsey Hussle has shocked, upset and saddened people around the world. Nipsey was gunned down in front of his clothing store in Los Angeles called Marathon Clothing. Two other men were shot, but they are in stable condition. Nipsey was shot multiple times and did not survive the incident. A man in his twenties fled on foot.

No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting. Here in Hollywood many celebrities took to their social media accounts to mourn the man they admired. Actress Issa Rae expressed her sentiments on her twitter account saying: "Watching Nipsey inspired me to invest and own in our communities. He was a solid man who loved his woman, his family and his community. This hurts."

Issa has certainly invested in her community going from doing her own Youtube show to getting a deal with HBO where she stayed true to the roots of her character based writing bringing us Insecure. Comedian and Central Intelligence star Kevin Hart posted a heartfelt post to his Instagram account, "God damn man....Real emotions and feelings rights now. Fuck man...u have always been a good dude...I'm so sorry...RIP man."

Black Panther star Michael B. Jordan has a picture of Nipsey standing next to a blue Impala with a matching blue silk shirt on. After hearing about the tragedy Michael lit up his Instagram with a post expressing his shock and sadness: "Just spoke to you, always kept it 1000. Always was real. Rest up young KING. RIP Nipsey"

Nipsey was not only a popular rapper, he was also involved in acting. Hussle appeared in the tv show Crazy Ex-Girlfriend where he played himself. He is also credited for a video short done in 2011 with YG featuring Tyga and himself entitled Bitches ain't Shit. Other high profile celebrities expressed their grief as well. Pharrell Williams had this to say: "You were about something..positive and for your community in every chance you had to speak..and because of that You inspired millions..millions who will uphold your legacy forever. rest amongst the stars."

The rapper was a young 33 when his life was ended. He is survived by his two children and his girlfriend, Lauren London, with whom he just had a child in 2016. Nipsey is reported to have died in the hospital after being transported there from his clothing store where he was shot. LAPD released this statement about the shooting: "At approximately 3:20 pm there was a shooting reported in the area of Slauson Ave and Crenshaw Blvd. 3 victims were transported to a local hospital where one was pronounced deceased. We have no suspect info at this time and will provide more details as they become available.This news first appeared on Hollywood Reporter. The first tweet is from NIspey Hussel, the last one he posted on his account before the shooting.

This doesn’t make any sense! My spirit is shaken by this! Dear God may His spirit Rest In Peace and May You grant divine comfort to all his loved ones! 💔🙏🏿

😥😥😥😥😥😥‼️‼️‼️‼️ So so SAD man!! DAMN man this hurt. — LeBron James (@KingJames) April 1, 2019

Broke me.... we really fighting for our lives against our own kind and really have to take risk and match the level of hatred that we are born in .. I’m tired 🙏🏾 prayers for my brother and his family — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) April 1, 2019

RIP Nipsey man. This is tragic — Chance Owbum 📅 (@chancetherapper) April 1, 2019

This one hurts man... Lauren I am so so so sorry!!! RIP Nipsey 🙏🏽 — Karrueche Tran (@karrueche) April 1, 2019

a community legend. a humble king... forreal. ah this don’t feel real. wow. — Kehlani (@Kehlani) April 1, 2019

Real one after real one smh R.I.P Nipsey the solid morals you stood on and your legacy will last 4L!! — Saint Laurent Don (@21savage) April 1, 2019

Maaaan this got me sick... prayers to @LaurenLondon and the rest of the family 🙏🏾 #RIPNipsey — Chris Paul (@CP3) April 1, 2019

God please cover and restore @NipseyHussle right now!!! 🙏🏽🙏🏽 — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) March 31, 2019

Wow. I don’t even know what to say. I’m confused. Nipsey and I had just started really getting to know each other. I feel honored to have worked on his project. Nipsey represents change, he represents evolution, he represents everything our culture needs to embrace. pic.twitter.com/BN9240BYwK — Diddy (@Diddy) April 1, 2019

haven’t slept. im just up thinking about how i could feel the energy drain from everything when Nipsey died yesterday. the air felt different. fuck man. i’ll never forget the journey of watching him go from the mixtape circuit to becoming Grammy nominated. he gave me hope. 💔rip — colson (@machinegunkelly) April 1, 2019

I didn’t know Nipsey Hussle but my heart breaks reading the outpouring of love and grief over the loss of someone who lived with such profound integrity, so committed to his community and a better world. RIP. — olivia wilde (@oliviawilde) April 1, 2019

Nipsey. Lauren. Their children. Their families & millions of fans left devastated. Lift them up & hold them in the light of goodness.🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾#RIPNipseyHussle — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) April 1, 2019