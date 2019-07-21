Marvel Studios tore the roof off of San Diego Comic-Con last night by unveiling their massive Phase 4 slate, which includes a variety of movies and TV shows. But, to the surprise of some, a fifth Avengers movie wasn't announced as part of the studio's future. However, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige has explained why that is, and his reasoning makes a great deal of sense.

In an interview following Marvel's Hall H panel at SDCC, Kevin Feige was asked specifically about the lack of an Avengers title being included in the Phase 4 announcement. According to Feige, it's got to do with the fact that Avengers: Endgame served as the conclusion to many of those character arcs, while simultaneously revealing that the next phase of the MCU is very much about new beginnings. Here's what Kevin Feige had to say about it.

"We had a movie this year called Avengers: Endgame, and it is very much an ending, as you saw, to so many of those characters. So Phase 4 is about beginnings, and Phase 4 is about learning new things about characters you already think you know like Black Widow, meeting incredible new characters like The Eternals and Shang-Chi, going on new adventures with Doctor Strange and Thor, and these Disney+ shows which I promise will be spectacular and not what anybody's expecting."

That's a reasonable explanation. Avengers: Endgame was billed as a conclusion to the entire arc of the MCU up to that point. The character arcs for Tony Stark, Steve Rogers, Black Widow and others were satisfyingly brought to a close. As such, it wouldn't make any sense to make another Avengers movie, at least not with this iteration of the franchise. But that's not to say a new iteration couldn't pop in the future. It just won't be in Phase 4.

It's also worth mentioning that Kevin Feige clarified Phase 4 includes only what is being released through 2021. This includes the movies Eternals, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Black Widow, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Thor: Love and Thunder. It also includes the Disney+ shows The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, WandaVision, Hawkeye, Loki and What If?. Projects such as Blade, Black Panther 2, Captain Marvel 2 and reboots of the Fantastic Four and X-Men will have to wait until Phase 5.

It's entirely possible that Phase 5, which will kick off in 2022, could involve a new team-up of sorts. Maybe the New Avengers? Maybe the Dark Avengers? Or perhaps even something like the Young Avengers or the West Coast Avengers? There are certainly possibilities to continue and evolve that side of things in the future. But, for now, it's all about moving on from the past. And even if Avengers: Endgame is the final Avengers movie, it will go out as a the highest-grossing movie of all time. What could serve as a more fitting end than that? Feel free to check out the full interview clip with Kevin Feige from the IGN YouTube channel for yourself.