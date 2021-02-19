Sarah Michelle Gellar's vampire hunting days are over. Back in the late 1990s and early 2000s, Gellar made herself famous by playing the titular teenager on the acclaimed series Buffy the Vampire Slayer. As Buffy Summers, the actress spent seven seasons expertly slaying vampires, but when it comes to possibly reprising the role in the rumored reboot, fans will, unfortunately, have to count Gellar out.

This week, Gellar appeared on the On with Mario Lopez podcast to talk about her career. When the subject of a Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot came up, the question was asked if Gellar would consider picking up the wooden stake again for one more run in the role. Fans of the original series shouldn't be holding their breath, as Sarah Michelle Gellar has only gotten older since the original series ended and that ship has apparently sailed.

"[I'm a] wee bit, how do they say, long in the tooth for that. You know, I think what worked for Buffy was that the monsters represented the metaphors for the horrors of adolescence, and I do think that story lends itself. It'd be interesting to see how the chosen one would deal with that, but I don't think it's me. I don't think I need to be the one doing it. I'm also way too tired and cranky to put in that kind of work again. But I love that the story holds up and that people are calling for that."

Given the recent controversy with Joss Whedon, who developed Buffy the Vampire Slayer for television, Gellar was also asked to share her thoughts on what's been happening there. At this point, several Buffy stars have alleged that Whedon was "abusive" on set. After previously posting on Instagram that she didn't "want to be forever associated with the name Joss Whedon," Gellar reiterated to Lopez that she wouldn't be saying anything else on the matter at this time, choosing instead to focus on surviving the pandemic with her family.

"I am more focused on raising my family and surviving a pandemic currently, so I will not be making any further statements at this time. But I stand with all survivors of abuse and am proud of them for speaking out."

At the height of Buffy's popularity, the series would also spawn the popular spinoff show Angel. More recently, there have been rumors that a new version of Buffy the Vampire Slayer would be developed, but there haven't been any significant updates on the potential series. It probably didn't help that a lot of fans didn't seem too thrilled about the rumors, though reboot talk always makes fans of original properties leery. The controversy with Whedon is also very likely to complicate any plans that may have been on the table to relaunch Buffy.

Who knows if we'll ever see new episodes or a reboot of Buffy the Vampire Slayer, but the original series will always be there for fans to go back and revisit. This news comes to us from On with Mario Lopez.