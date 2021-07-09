Today brings the first trailer for No Man of God. This is a new movie focused on the infamous serial killer Ted Bundy. It certainly isn't the first, and it probably won't be the last. But it is attempting to do something new. Elijah Wood (The Lord of the Rings, Sin City)is playing an FBI agent names Bill Hagmaier who ended up forming an intimate relationship with Bundy, played by Luke Kirby (A Dog's Purpose, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), in the years after he was incarcerated.

The trailer opens by making it clear that this is based on a true story. We then get into the meat and potatoes of it all, which sees Elijah Wood's Bill having conversations with Luke Kirby's Bundy. Just ahead of his scheduled execution, Bundy decides he's willing to talk. Confess to everything. But to Bill and only to Bill. It then becomes a series of very intense conversations that are making Bill question a lot about his own life. It looks to be radically different than what Netflix gave us with Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile, which starred Zac Efron as Ted Bundy.

Alongside Elijah Wood, The cast also includes Aleksa Palladino, Robert Patrick, W. Earl Brown, Gilbert Owuor, Christian Clemenson, Hugo Armstrong, Will Harris, Emily Berry and Steven Pritchard. Amber Sealey is in the director's chair. Kit Lesser penned the screenplay. Daniel Noah, Elijah Wood and Lisa Whalen produced the movie, with Stacy Jorgensen, Elisa Lleras, Mark Ward, Jonas Katzenstein, Maximilian Leo, Allison Baver, Lauren Magura and Luke Watson serving as executive producers.

No Man of God centers on serial killer Ted Bundy who, in 1980, was sentenced to death by electrocution. In the following years, he agreed to share the details of his crimes, but only to one man. The movie is based on the true story of the bizarre and complex relationship that formed between FBI agent Bill Hagmaier and an incarcerated Ted Bundy in the years leading to his execution. Director Amber Sealey had this to say about it.

"No Man of God is largely about Bill's struggle to understand what makes him different from Ted, and his dawning realization that they're actually not that different. At the same time, we are showing Bundy in a way that has never been seen before, the un-glorified, insecure, narcissist. This is not the rockstar-Bundy that everyone likes to talk about, this is the real man with all his pathetic neediness. We get to see their relationship evolve and end in intimacy. Bill has accepted their similarities, and understands that it's maybe just a whisper of a thread that separates them, it may only be personal choice that keeps him from being like Ted, or keeps any of us from being evil."

The studio has also released a new poster for the movie, which we've included for you to check out as well. No Man of God arrives in theaters, on demand and digital on August 27 from RLJE Films. Be sure to check out the trailer for yourself.