Netflix is setting the macabre mood for our month of petrifying pleasures with their new offering No One Gets Out Alive, starring Cristina Rodlo and Marc Menchaca. We see a young woman pursuing the American Dream, snagging a job and a place in her new home of Cleveland, Ohio and is on her way. But the shelter that is meant to keep her safe does anything but.

The official synopsis reads, "Ambar (Cristina Rodlo) is embarking on her American Dream after years spent dutifully tending to her terminally ill mother in Mexico. She arrives in Cleveland illegally, with very little money and unsuitable clothing for what's expected to be the coldest winter on record. After finding cash-in-hand work at a local garment factory, she rents the cheapest room available from Red (Marc Menchaca) in a near derelict boarding house. Kept awake by the other tenants' sobbing, disturbing nightmares and strange unearthly noises echoing from the basement, Ambar begins to wonder exactly who - or what - lives inside the house with them. Soon it becomes clear that Ambar has walked into a trap, one where she will soon be introduced to the evil that has been lurking in the basement. Ambar must fight to escape her living nightmare, but in a house where no one listens to the screams, will she ever get out alive?"

This Netflix trailer brings the jumps! We have the eerie subway rides, the decrepit Victorian walk up, and her creepy crew of roommates both alive and dead. You can feel the desperation for our heroine as she has jumped out of the frying pan into the fire. From escaping her bleak existence in Mexico to landing in a sweat shop and a haunted house; can't a gal catch a break?

No One Gets Out Alive marks Santiago Menghini.'s feature directorial debut and was written by Fernanda Coppel (How to Get Away with Murder, From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series) and Jon Croker (The Woman in Black 2: Angel of Death, Ealing Comedy). The cast includes Marc Menchaca, Victoria Alcock, David Barrera, David Figlioli, Joana Borja, Mitchell Mullen, and Alejandro Akara.

Haunted house movies are always a hit with me. I love figuring out the house rules, the shadowy nooks and crannies, the inevitable shower scenes (We all have to wash up sometime!), and the 'who's watching through the window' paranoia we can tap into any night of the week without the help of a creepy creaking door hinge soundtrack.

"I know this house is kinda weird..." is repeated by her roommates and the presence in the house. You can say that, again! The trap she has found herself in seems impossible to escape, as it appears the roommates also have pretty strong feelings about her staying. Does our Ambar outwit the house and its occupants? We'll have to wait and see. Tune in to Netflix on September 29 to get your 'check behind the shower curtain' engine running. I love this time of the year! Boo!