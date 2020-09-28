Director Steven Soderbergh (Traffic, Magic Mike) has commenced filming on his latest movie, No Sudden Move. The crime/thriller is being shot for HBO Max and has revealed its A-list cast as production has gotten underway. Don Cheadle (Avengers: Endgame) and Jon Hamm (Mad Men) are just a couple of the people that are included in the huge ensemble. The movie had formerly been going under the title of Kill Switch.

Along with Don Cheadle and Jon Hamm , Benicio Del Toro (Star Wars: The Last Jedi), David Harbour (Stranger Things), Amy Seimetz (Pet Sematary), Ray Liotta (Goodfellas)), Kieran Culkin (Succession), Brendan Fraser (Doom Patrol), Noah Jupe (A Quiet Place), Bill Duke (Black Lightning), Frankie Shaw (Mr. Robot)) and Julia Fox (Uncut Gems) also star. The movie, which is set in 1955 Detroit, centers on a group of small-time criminals who are hired to steal what they believe is a simple document. The plan goes south and their search for who hired them, and for what purpose, leads them through the race-torn, rapidly changing city. Steven Soderbergh had this to say.

"The last time I shot a movie in Detroit with a great script and a great cast things worked out really well, so I'm very excited behind my mask right now."

The script was written by Ed Solomon. Steven Soderbergh and Solomon recently teamed up for Bill & Ted Face the Music. Solomon co-wrote the screenplay, with Soderbergh producing. Some of Solomon's other credits include Men In Black and Now You See Me. Casey Bloys, Chief Content Officer for HBO and HBO Max, had this to say in a statement.

"It's a pleasure to begin production on another project with Steven Soderbergh, Casey Silver and Ed Solomon. We have an incredible partner in Warner Bros. Pictures and an extraordinarily talented cast, we couldn't be happier to bring No Sudden Move to HBO Max."

Not only does the project have an A-list team in front of and behind the camera, but it is remarkable that any movie of this size was able to begin filming right now, giving ongoing health and safety concerns. The studio will be operating under strict guidelines in an attempt to keep the cast and crew safe during production. Toby Emmerich, Chairman, Warner Bros. Pictures Group, had this to say.

"Steven is a prolific, forward-thinking director who has a two-decade history of making movies at Warner Bros. We look forward to continuing his legacy at WarnerMedia with his intense crime thriller."

Steven Soderbergh is coming off of a big year in 2019, which saw him direct two movies, High Flying Bird and The Laundromat. Both of them ended up on Netflix, which is now competing directly with HBO Max in the streaming marketplace. There is no word yet on a release date for No Sudden Move but sometime in late 2021 or early 2022 seems likely. We'll be sure to keep you posted as further details are made available. This news comes to us directly from WarnerMedia.