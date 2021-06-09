Steven Soderberg, the director of the Ocean's trilogy, is back to helm another heist movie. But this time things go completely sideways. No Sudden Move will have its world premiere as the Centerpiece Gala feature at the Tribeca film festival on June 18. The Warner Bros. produced film will then stream on HBO Max from July 1. Ahead of its premiere, the first official trailer has been released.

The official plot synopsis reads as follows, "Set in 1954 Detroit, No Sudden Move centers on a group of small-time criminals who are hired to steal what they think is a simple document. When their plan goes horribly wrong, their search for who hired them - and for what ultimate purpose - weaves them through all echelons of the race-torn, rapidly changing city."

No Sudden Move, previously titled Kill Switch, was supposed to start shooting in April of last year but the pandemic played spoilsport and the film had to be delayed. Sebastian Stan, John Cena, and Josh Brolin were attached to star at the time but had to drop out due to the delays. When the cameras finally started rolling in September 2020, the title and much of the star cast of the film had been changed. Soderbergh said this in a statement he gave accompanying the news of the premiere.

"A year ago, I was on lockdown in Tribeca, so I never imagined we could return 12 months later with a new movie screening for a live audience in our neighborhood. I'm VERY happy."

While the movie may sound gritty reading the synopsis, the trailer also shows some light humor and the quirky bantering Soderbergh is famous for. No Sudden Move features a ridiculously stacked cast comprising of big names like Don Cheadle, Jon Hamm, Benicio Del Toro, Amy Seimetz, Brendan Fraser, Kieran Culkin, Noah Jupe, Craig muMs Grant, Julia Fox, Frankie Shaw, with Ray Liotta and Bill Duke. The Mummy fans will be delighted to see Brendan Fraser in a big Hollywood film again.

Steven Soderbergh came out of his self-declared retirement in 2017 to make Logan Lucky which he called "an anti-glam version of an Ocean's movie". Since then, he has directed several movies like the iPhone shot Unsane and The Laundromat for Netflix. Soderbergh directs No Sudden Move from a screenplay written by Ed Solomon (Now You See Me, Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure) and produced by Casey Silver, both of whom he collaborated with on his HBO series Mosaic.

Julie M. Anderson is an executive producer. Soderbergh will also serve as the director of photography and the editor using the aliases Peter Andrews and Mary Ann Bernard respectively. The director's creative team behind the scenes includes Oscar ®-winning production designer Hannah Beachler (Black Panther), costume designer Marci Rodgers (BlacKkKlansman), and music director David Holmes (Baby Driver, TV's Killing Eve).