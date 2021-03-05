Fans have been waiting for a very long time for the release of Daniel Craig's final outing as Bond in No Time to Die. Knives Out star Ada De Armas will also be a part of the movie in the role of CIA agent Paloma, who can be seen in the trailer for the film kicking all kinds of ass in an evening dress. In an interview with Vogue, De Armas revealed the grueling training she had to undergo in order to do all her stunts in No Time to Die.

"I have to prepare for this action film I'm doing with really intense, physical work, training and choreographies. I do it from 9am to 2pm and then I get a break - and then on the weekends I go to the shooting range and I practice shooting with firing arms that I have to use in the film. And some knife training, too. I enjoy it very much - it's part of the excitement for a new project and playing a part that I haven't done before."

The actress's training routine seems quite similar to what Keanu Reeves does to prepare for playing master assassin John Wick. In the past, the character of the glamourous "Bond Girl" in the James Bond franchise has had little to do beyond look good and sleep with the main character. But Paloma seems set to be something different. According to Ana de Armas, Paloma will have a lot more to offer to the story than merely being eye candy.

"The experience [of being a Bond Girl] was great. I loved doing that movie and working again with Daniel [Craig] and Cary Fukunaga, the director, who I had really wanted to work with for a long time. It was a really fun project to be a part of. I was finishing shooting Blonde so I didn't have much time to get ready for [my role as] Paloma. Paloma is a really beautiful woman in her own way - and she's badass and very glamorous. She lives in a James Bond universe but, at the same time, doing her work. And she needs to blend in. She was never sexy and glamorous just because."

Apart from De Armas, No Time to Die will also feature a new female character who is set to upset the rules of the franchise. Lashana Lynch will play the role of Nomi, a secret agent who has replaced Craig's Bond as the new 007. Clearly, the film is going to great lengths to show empowered female characters in what has traditionally been a hyper-masculine series.

Directed and co-written by Cary Fukunaga, No Time to Die features a lead cast consisting of Daniel Craig, Ralph Fiennes, Naomie Harris, Rory Kinnear, Léa Seydoux, Ben Whishaw, Jeffrey Wright, Ana de Armas, Dali Benssalah, David Dencik, Lashana Lynch, Billy Magnussen, and Rami Malek. The film arrives in theaters on October 8. This news originated at Vogue.