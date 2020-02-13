The theme song for No Time to Die has officially been revealed. Billie Eilish, who recently had herself a very big night at the Grammys, in addition to performing at the Oscars, is the artist performing the latest James Bond theme. After releasing a brief tease of the tune online yesterday, the full song has been released online, which you can listen to right now.

The track kicks off with something of a slow, atmospheric build before Billie Eilish chimes in with the lyrics. The song has themes of hopeless love, with Eilish singing "You were my life, but life is far away from fair. Was I stupid to love you? Was I reckless to help?" At least for the first half of the tune, it's far less orchestral than longtime Bond fans may be accustomed to. It does build to a big swell after the first chorus and gets more percussive and full. The crescendo is quite impressive, with Eilish showcasing her unique talents. Overall, it sounds very much like a song we might expect from the pop star, but one that fits into the world of Bond.

Today, five-time GRAMMY Award winning Darkroom/Interscope Records artist Billie Eilish has released her latest song, No Time To Die, the official theme song to the upcoming James Bond film. The song was produced by her brother; fellow multi GRAMMY Award winning FINNEAS alongside Stephen Lipson, with orchestral arrangements by Hans Zimmer and Matt Dunkley, and guitar from Johnny Marr. No Time To Die comes ahead of the film's global release, which hits theatres from April 2 in the U.K. through Universal Pictures International and in the U.S on April 10 through MGM via their United Artists Releasing banner.

18-year-old Eilish is officially the youngest artist in history to both write and record a James Bond theme song, and will be performing it live for the first time, accompanied by FINNEAS, plus special guests Hans Zimmer and Johnny Marr at The Brit Awards in London on February 18. Said Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, the producers of No Time To Die.

"Billie and FINNEAS have written an incredibly powerful and moving song for No Time To Die, which has been impeccably crafted to work within the emotional story of the film."

Said director Cary Joji Fukunaga.

"There are a chosen few who record a Bond theme. I am a huge fan of Billie and FINNEAS. Their creative integrity and talent are second to none and I cannot wait for audiences to hear what they've brought - a fresh new perspective whose vocals will echo for generations to come."

Eilish said this.

"It feels crazy to be a part of this in every way. To be able to score the theme song to a film that is part of such a legendary series is a huge honor. James Bond is the coolest film franchise ever to exist. I'm still in shock".

FINNEAS adds this.

"Writing the theme song for a Bond film is something we've been dreaming about doing our entire lives. There is no more iconic pairing of music and cinema than the likes of Goldfinger and Live and Let Die. We feel so so lucky to play a small role in such a legendary franchise, long live 007."

Last month, Billie Eilish made GRAMMY history as the youngest artist to win in all four major categories, taking away five wins in total for Best New Artist, Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Pop Vocal Album. Her brother and sole collaborator FINNEAS took home an additional two GRAMMY Awards for Producer of the Year, Non Classical and Best Engineered Album, Non Classical. Last Sunday, the pair performed live during the In Memoriam segment at the㻜nd Oscars.

Billie's 2020 Where Do We Go World Arena Tour sold out within an hour of on-sale and starts March 9, 2020.

Billie Eilish is the latest in a long line of pop acts to perform a James Bond theme. During the Daniel Craig Era, it has included acts such as Chris Cornell with You Know My Name for Casino Royale, Jack White and Alicia Keys who partnered up for Another Way to Die for Quantum of Solace, Adele with the title track for Skyfall and Sam Smith who performed The Writing's On the Wall for Spectre. Also on the music side of things, Hans Zimmer is set to compose the score, with former Smiths guitarist Johnny Marr also working on the soundtrack.

No Time to Die, directed by Cary Fukunaga, centers on the James Bond following the events of Spectre. Since we last left the superspy, he has left active service and is enjoying a quiet existence in Jamaica. His peace is cut short when his old friend from the CIA Felix Leiter (Jeffrey Wright) shows up asking for help. They're tasked with the rescue of a kidnapped scientist, but the mission turns out to be far more dangerous than expected as a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology is thrown into the mix, played by Rami Malek.

Daniel Craig has repeatedly stated that this will be his last go-around as 007, which makes it a very important entry in the long-running series. The cast also includes Ralph Fiennes, Naomie Harris, Ben Whishaw, Lea Seydoux, Rory Kinnear, Ana de Armas, Lashana Lynch, Billy Magnussen, David Dencik and Dali Benssalah. No Time to Die is set to hit theaters on April 10. Be sure to check out the new song for yourself via your preferred music streaming service in the link from the James Bond Twitter account.

