No Time to Die will not have a premiere in China due to coronavirus concerns. Additionally, Daniel Craig and the rest of the cast will not be taking their promotional tour to the country either. There apparently is too much uncertainty surrounding the outbreak at this time and how far it has spread. Chinese movie theaters have been shutting down indefinitely in an effort to suppress the spreading of the disease. The death toll in China now exceeds 1,600 people and it's unclear when things will get back to normal.

Around 70,000 movie theaters across China have been closed amid the coronavirus outbreak, which has forced over 50 million people in the country to remain indoors in hopes that the disease won't spread any further. No Time to Die and other movies will suffer internationally at the box office as a result. Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey, which is in theaters now, is already suffering because of the outbreak. Since there is so much uncertainty surrounding the spread, Chinese authorities are taking extra precaution.

Daniel Craig's final installment in the James Bond series will be a big moneymaker for Universal, where the Chinese market was expected to help out. The previous installment, Spectre, made more than $880 million worldwide, with $83.5 million of that coming from China alone. No Time to Die will more than likely crush at the box office all over the rest of the world, but it will definitely lose a little from the lack of Chinese money flowing in. It's just too risky at this time as even cruise ships are being docked and quarantined in the area.

The city of Wuhan, which is considered to be the source of the coronavirus outbreak, has been locked down since late January. Travel to and from the city has been halted in an effort to keep the virus from spreading. There are 51,866 confirmed cases of coronavirus worldwide as of this writing, according to the World Health Organization's live tracker. There are 15 confirmed cases in the United States, with 26 other countries being affected. It is unclear how long this will all last, but the CDC and WHO aren't taking any chances.

While there are only 15 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the United States, that number will nearly double now that the U.S. is bringing home 14 individuals who were quarantined on one of the several cruise ships that are currently docked. The number will now go to 29, though these 14 people will be heading to military bases for a further 14-day quarantine. The rest of the people stranded on the cruise ships will be stuck for an unknown amount of time. The No Time to Die news was first reported by Deadline.