No Time to Die, otherwise known as James Bond 25, is going to tie up the events of the last two movies in the franchise, Skyfall and Spectre. This, according to star Naomie Harris, who plays Moneypenny alongside Daniel Craig's 007. For most franchise entries, noting that it will tie up the events of the previous two movies wouldn't be big news, but Bond isn't a typical case and, considering how little has been revealed about this entry in particular, this is certainly noteworthy.

Throughout the history of the Bond franchise, storylines have continued but, more often than not, the movies have been made to standalone. However, Daniel Craig's tenure has been heavily serialized, with Casino Royale and Quantum of Solace serving as more of a part 1 and part 2 of the same story. Now, thanks to a new interview with Namie Harris, it sounds like Skyfall, Spectre and No Time to Die will form something of a narrative trilogy. Here's what she had to say about it.

"It's a tie-up of Skyfall and Spectre. But with massive, massive surprises that even had me like, 'Oh, wow!' So I think we're going to really shock people."

There have been near countless rumors regarding Bond 25's plot, but considering how many rewrites it has been through, and the changes with the director, those rumors are far more unreliable than usual. Cary Fukunaga (Beasts of No Nation, True Detective) ultimately ended up in the director's chair, following the departure of Danny Boyle. Naomie Harris, speaking more specifically about Daniel Craig's James Bond when we catch up with him this time around, explains he's now more in touch with his feelings.

"I would say that he's reconnected with his heart. We're definitely seeing a Bond who's more in touch with his feelings and more open to falling in love. At the end of Spectre there are women he gives his career up for: there's no more emotional attachment than that. It's just about moving with the times and recognising that women can no longer be seen as eye candy."

Spectre concluded with Bond walking away from MI6 to be with Madeleine Swann (Lea Seydoux). No Time to Die will pick up with Bond semi-retired, before being pulled back into the fold by his old buddy Felix (Jeffrey Wright). That will put him on a path to squaring off with a new villain, played by Oscar-winner Rami Malek (Bohemian Rhapsody), with a dangerous technology at the center of the plot.

It's also been reported that Captain Marvel star Lashana Lynch will be taking up the mantle of 007 at MI6 in Bond's absence. That doesn't mean she's the new Bond, but it's certainly something new within the series. The script was a group effort, written by franchise regulars Neal Purvis and Robert Wade, as well as Scott Z Burns and Phoebe Waller-Bridge. No Time to Die is set to arrive in theaters on April 8, 2020. This news comes to us via GQ.