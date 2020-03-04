The upcoming No Time to Die is all set to be Daniel Craig's fifth and final time playing the character of James Bond. The four movies that he has starred in have each followed the same story very closely, in a way the Bond movies have not really done so before. It has been reported previously that No Time to Die will complete the story that Craig began when he rebooted the series back in 2006 with Casino Royale. Now, No Time to Die director Cary Fukunaga has discussed how the movie will connect to what came before.

"That's hard to say, because I think it was definitely a collective approach to crafting the story. But I think the emotionality was something that I was interested in, and wanted to explore, and [I] wanted to get deeper into the psychology of Bond after the tragedy of his relationship with Vesper Lynd in Casino Royale. And now, with the new relationship, with Madeleine Swann, what bringing all that baggage into this new relationship means."

It should come as no surprise that one crucial element that connects Daniel Craig's Bond movies is the women that have come in and out of his life. The baggage left behind by Eva Green's Vesper Lynd and how it connects to the issues Bond will be dealing with regarding Lea Seydoux's Madeleine Swann will be the linchpin that connects Craig's first outing with his last.

The No Time to Die trailers seem to indicate that Madeleine has betrayed Bond in some way, though whether she has or not remains to be seen. Needless to say, Bond does not have the best luck with the ladies in that regard, and the villainous Blofeld is certainly pushing the idea that she has some sort of deep dark secret.

The Bond girl has become a staple of the Bond series, with the four Daniel Craig movies giving them more importance, and more characterization, than they perhaps have had previously. This certainly looks to be the case in No Time to Die, with Lashana Lynch's new '00' agent and Ana de Armas' CIA agent looking to ascend the arguably outdated trope completely.

No Time to Die picks up five years after the capture of Ernst Stavro Blofeld, with James Bond having now left active service. He is approached by Felix Leiter, his friend, and a CIA officer, who enlists his help in the search for Valdo Obruchev, a missing scientist. When it becomes apparent that Obruchev was abducted, Bond must confront a danger the likes of which the world has never seen before.

Directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga from a screenplay by Neal Purvis, Robert Wade, Fukunaga, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge, No Time to Die stars Léa Seydoux, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Rory Kinnear, Jeffrey Wright, Christoph Waltz, and Ralph Fiennes who each reprise their roles from previous films. Rami Malek, Lashana Lynch, Ana de Armas, Dali Benssalah, David Dencik, and Billy Magnussen are also joining the cast.

No Time to Die was scheduled to hit theaters on 10 April 2020 to bring an end to Daniel Craig's run as the beloved MI6 agent. But due to growing concerns over the Coronavirus, the movie has been delayed and won't hit theaters until November. It's release date slot is being filled by the animated series Trolls World Tour, which isn't much of a consilation prize where Bond fans are concerned. This comes to us courtesy of Fandango All Access.