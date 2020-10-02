No Time to Die has been delayed again. Universal, MGM, and Bond producers made the announcement today. Now, the long-awaited movie will open in theaters on April 2nd, 2021, as long as everything goes according to plan. The sequel was expected to open in November, after originally getting pushed back from its April 2020 release, due to the public health crisis. You can read the statement from the studio below.

"MGM, Universal and Bond producers, Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, today announced the release of No Time to Die, the 25th film in the James Bond series, will be delayed until 2 April in order to be seen by a worldwide theatrical audience. We understand the delay will be disappointing to our fans but we now look forward to sharing No Time to Die next year."

The announcement isn't too much of a surprise, though many were hopeful that yesterday's release of Billie Eilish's Jame Bond theme song was a hint that the movie would indeed open in theaters this year. Movie theaters across the world are still struggling to reopen their doors after first shutting down back in March. New York City still does not have theaters open and there's no telling when they will even try.

Movie theaters in Los Angeles remain closed, though they may get permission to open in the coming weeks. Even theaters in England are having a tough time, which is where the Bond movies generally thrive. For now, it looks like many of the winter releases will follow in the footsteps of No Time to Die and wait for a safer time to bring entertainment to the masses. As it stands, the public health crisis is still raging on in most of North America.

While this may be bad news for movie theaters, it is also good. MGM is keeping the movie for theaters, instead of going with the VOD and streaming tactic, which has worked well for Mulan and Bill & Ted Face the Music. This certainly is not the best news for theaters that are quickly losing money by not having anything new to show audiences, but it could be worse. It is believed that AMC Theatres might not make it out of this situation if something doesn't change in the next 6 months.

Denis Villeneuve's Dune is the next likely candidate to vacate its December release date in favor for some time next year. The same can be said for Wonder Woman 1984, which will be another blow to theaters all over the world. For now, it's going to be a while before we get back to some form of normalcy, so we'll all have to continue to be patient. Even the 2020 Presidential Election has been hit by the public health crisis, so it could be a lot longer than we were originally anticipating. Deadline was the first to announce the new release date for No Time to Die.