A brand new featurette for No Time to Die has been released. This is the 25th James Bond movie overall, and the fifth for Daniel Craig. Yet, it will also be the actor's last go-around as 007. Director Cary Fukunaga (True Detective, Beasts of No Nation) is at the helm for this one, and the filmmaker is walking us through what lies ahead for Bond this time around in the action-packed behind-the-scenes look.

The featurette is narrated by Fukunaga, who is discussing how he got into the right mindset to tackle this movie, before discussing a little more specifically what we can expect. All the while, footage of them filming the latest installment of the long-running franchise is playing, which looks to be massive in scope without a dull moment. It's loaded down with action and spectacle. Fukunaga also helps set the stage for where Bond is at in his life since we last saw him in Spectre nearly five years ago.

"For me as a writer and as a director, it was essential to rediscover Bond. Where is he? After five years of retirement, who has he become? He's sort of a wounded animal struggling with his role as a double 0. The world has changed. The rules of engagement aren't what they used to be. The rules of espionage darker in this era of asymmetric warfare. The people close to Bond, the people he considers to be family, are at great risk."

Having a nearly five-year gap between installments wasn't ideal for fans, but the filmmakers seem to be using it to their advantage, in terms of the plot. Up to this point, much has been kept mysterious about Bond 25, so having Cary Joji Fukunaga break things down is enlightening. Not to mention the full-on feast of impressive visuals and stunts being teased.

One of the biggest mysteries is the villain simply known as Safin, played by Bohemian Rhapsody star Rami Malek. The director does give us a little to chew on there, but is still playing things close to the chest. If Fukunaga is to be taken at his word, this will be the most dangerous villain Bond has faced to date.

"Now there's someone new out there, more dangerous than anyone he's ever encountered. Whoever they are is smarter and stronger than Spectre."

One of the last things said in the video is, "Everything that was left unsaid will finally be said." So they certainly seem to be leaning into the idea of this being a definitive conclusion to Daniel Craig's run. Aside from Craig, the cast includes Lea Seydoux, Lashana Lynch, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Christoph Waltz and Ralph Fiennes. Rory Kinnear, Ana de Armas, Dali Benssalah, David Dencik and Billy Magnussen round out the ensemble. No Time to Die is set to hit theaters in the U.S. on April 10. Be sure to check out the featurette for yourself from the James Bond 007 YouTube channel.