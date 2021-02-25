After so many delays that it's become difficult to keep up, No Time to Die will now be released a week earlier than planned in the United Kingdom, hitting theaters on September 30. Assuming it isn't delayed again, of course. Daniel Craig's final James Bond outing was originally due to be released way back in 2019, but thanks to backstage issues and the ongoing global situation, No Time to Die has been pushed back again and again, most recently from April 2021 to October 8.

Marking Daniel Craig's fifth and final outing as the famous secret agent, No Time to Die picks up five years after the capture of Ernst Stavro Blofeld during the finale of 2015's Spectre, with James Bond having left active service. His retirement though is short-lived when he is approached by his friend and CIA officer Felix Leiter, who enlists Bond's help in the search for Valdo Obruchev, a missing scientist. When it becomes apparent that Obruchev has been abducted, Bond must confront a villain whose schemes could result in the deaths of millions.

Directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga from a screenplay by Neal Purvis, Robert Wade, Fukunaga, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge, No Time to Die sees Léa Seydoux, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Christoph Waltz, and Ralph Fiennes reprise their roles from previous films, with Ana de Armas joining the cast as Paloma, a CIA agent assisting Bond, Lashana Lynch as Nomi, who has taken up the mantle of 007 in Bond's absence, and Rami Malek as the villainous Lyutsifer Safin.

The constant delays have had a major effect on MGM studios, with loans taken out in order to make the movie reportedly costing the studio $1 million in interest every month. It has also been reported that No Time to Die may need to undergo specific reshoots as certain product placement segments have now become outdated. Director Cary Fukunaga though has managed to keep things in perspective where the constant delays are concerned. "I think there's always the potential of (another delay)," he said following the most recent push back. "I look at it unemotionally right now... There are so many bigger things happening. I have friends who are losing businesses, restaurants, and other friends who have lost family members...The film will come out when it's right and it will perform in the context of this new world, in which no one really can define what success or failure means."

It has also been stated by studio insiders that another delay to No Time to Die would have the same release date domino effect as it did last year, resulting in delays for several other high-profile releases including, A Quiet Place Part II, Black Widow, and F9, as well as Paramount's Top Gun: Maverick and Sony's Venom: Let There Be Carnage. So, here's hoping that No Time to Die does not undergo another release date shift in the wrong direction.

For now, No Time to Die is scheduled for release on 8 October 2021, in the United States and 30 September 2021 in the United Kingdom. This comes to us courtesy of the Film Distributor's Association.