Meet the new agents that are teaming up with our beloved 007 James Bond in the (Almost here!) 25th Bond film No Time to Die. Watch Lashana Lynch as Agent Nomi and Ana de Armas as Agent Paloma as they go through their military training to prepare them to take on the villain as only James Bond can. "I asked the stunt team if they could make me into a ninja and they said yes," Lashana Lynch says. "They've trained me for life. I'm very happy."

The official synopsis from Universal reads, "James Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology."

The cast includes Rami Malek as Safin, Léa Seydoux reprises her role from Spectre, Dr. Madeleine Swann, Lashana Lynch as Nomi, Ben Whishaw is back as Q and Naomie Harris returns as Eve Moneypenny. Jeffrey Wright, as CIA agent Felix Leiter, is back for the first time since 2008's Quantum of Solace, as is Christoph Waltz as Ernst Stavro Blofeld. We'll see Ralph Fiennes once again playing M, the head of MI6, and Rory Kinnear will reprise his role as Bill Tanner, M's chief of staff. Ana de Armas plays Paloma, a CIA agent assisting Bond.

This is Craig's fifth and final outing as the fictional British MI6 agent James Bond. After multiple delays, we get to see the 25th installment of the legendary franchise. Speculation started immediately on who would fill those expensive gadget-enhanced shoes as soon as the film was announced. Lashana Lynch has denied all the hints of playing the iconic agent in the future films exclaiming "Nooo! You don't want me!" She did say though that, ''We are in a place in time where the industry is not just giving audiences what it thinks the audience wants. They're actually giving the audience what they want to give the audience.''

She continued, "With Bond, it could be a man or woman. They could be white, black, Asian, mixed race. They could be young or old. At the end of the day, even if a two-year-old was playing Bond, everyone would flock to the cinema to see what this two-year-old's gonna do, no?''

While she denied the rumors of returning as our new favorite agent, she did give a good argument to why she might be the perfect fit. She described the direction she was given for her character saying they wanted someone "who would be able to stand up and be vocal and forthright and strong and able to handle a weapon, able to handle herself and not someone who takes any cr-p from anybody at all. Then, as it unfolded, she became this quite complicated, free, open-minded vocal human being who brings a really nice twist to MI6."

Cary Joji Fukunaga directs No Time to Die using a screenplay he co-wrote with Neal Purvis, Robert Wade, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge. No Time to Die will be released in the UK on September 30 followed by a release in the United States on October 8.