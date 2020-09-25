James Bond's relationship with the opposite sex has long been a problematic one. With the vast majority of the female characters in a Bond movie left to either be seduced, murdered, or often both, No Time to Die star Lashana Lynch has offered some reassurance that the upcoming adventure will bring an updated approach to the franchise's history of female representation.

"I think with women's current agency, [it's] the way in which they view themselves and the way in which they portray themselves as being - with the women that I've been in contact with - completely authentic and completely knowing that they're enough. You see that oozing through the characters in this, both the female characters that have [already] existed within the franchise, and the brand-new ones like myself. You just have this whole sense of empowerment that is really important to feel when you're going to work, but also important to show younger generations coming up."

Lashana Lynch plays Nomi, has long been rumored to be taking over the role of 007 in No Time to Die following Bond's retirement from MI6. This was recently alluded to in both the Spanish and Italian dubbed versions of the newest trailer for the movie, with both featuring Bond saying "007" when referring to Lynch's character.

"I knew who Nomi would be, because I had direct conversations with Barbara Broccoli and Cary about who they wanted her to be, but also who I wanted her to be," Lynch continued. "And alongside that I spoke with our writers and Phoebe Waller-Bridge who has done wonderfully in collaborating with us. And what I saw was a woman who had agency, who was powerful, who was committed, and who believed that she was the best person at MI6 [laughs]. She's a Black woman, she's forward-thinking. She's unique, and she has many unique selling points that carry her forward in her career. So, when I saw her on the page, it was very beautifully written, and I didn't feel like I had to add anything too crazy. It was there for the taking, and I just did the best I could to fulfill what they'd already created."

Alongside Lynch's action-oriented character, Nomi, No Time to Die features several other unique, well-written female James Bond characters including Ana de Armas' Paloma, and a returning Madeleine Swann, played again by Lea Seydoux.

No Time to Die picks up five years after the events of 2015's Spectre and the capture of Ernst Stavro Blofeld, with James Bond having now left active service. He is approached by Felix Leiter, his friend, and a CIA officer, who enlists his help in the search for Valdo Obruchev, a missing scientist. When it becomes apparent that Obruchev was abducted, Bond must confront a danger the likes of which the world has never seen before. No Time to Die has been confirmed as Daniel Craig's fifth and final outing as the iconic MI6 agent.

The movie is directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga from a screenplay by Neal Purvis, Robert Wade, Fukunaga, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge. Léa Seydoux, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Christoph Waltz, and Ralph Fiennes reprise their roles from previous films, with Lashana Lynch, Ana de Armas, and Rami Malek joining the main cast.

No Time to Die has been delayed several times due to the ongoing global circumstances, with rumors currently abound that it may be delayed again. For now, the movie is scheduled for release on 12 November in the United Kingdom and on 25 November in the United States. This comes to us from Tech Radar.