A new No Time to Die trailer has dropped, bringing Daniel Craig back for one last ride as James Bond . Aside from some heart-racing action scenes, the trailer sheds new light on the movie's lead villain Safin, played by Oscar-winning actor Rami Malek, and how his plans will spell doom not just for Bond, but the entire world.

In keeping with Bond tradition, Safin sports a striking facial deformity and a personal vendetta that involves taking the lives of millions. It seems Safin sees himself as something of a hero, remarking in one part of the trailer that both he and Bond "eradicate people to make the world a better place", but that his own methods are "tidier" than Bond's.

In another part of the trailer, Bond's love interest Madeleine Swan hints at a personal history that she shares with Safin that makes him want to have revenge. Whether that revenge is going to be against Bond or Swan remains to be seen. In a previous trailer, Bond could be seen remarking to Safin that "History isn't kind to men who play God," indicating that the endgame for the villain is chaos on a global scale out of some twisted sense of altruism.

In previous interviews with the cast and crew of the movie, Safin has been described as "hyper intelligent" and "a nasty piece of work", who controls an organisation that is more dangerous than Spectre itself. Clearly, Rami Malek is going to challenge Bond on a personal and professional level in a manner that no other villain has done before.

Interestingly, Christoph Waltz as Ernst Stavro Blofeld also makes a brief appearance in the trailer talking to Bond from inside a prison cell. This makes it seem like Spectre is still involved in the storyline in some fashion, and it is even possible that Safin is the new head of the evil organization after Blofeld was captured.

Apart from the villains, the trailer promises an action-packed James Bond adventure that also strikes an emotional chord. Another notable point is that Craig is not alone in performing action stunts in the trailer. The femme fatale character played by Ana de Armas, and Lashana Lynch's character who has replaced Bond as the new 007, both get plenty of scenes showcasing their fighting abilities.

The fact that this will be the last Bond movie to feature Daniel Craig in the lead role means fan expectations are sky-high for a fitting swan song to the actor's acclaimed take on the iconic role of the British superspy. And it seems the team behind the film has pulled out all the stops in an effort to live up to those expectations.

Directed and co-written by Cary Fukunaga, No Time to Die features a lead cast comprising of Daniel Craig, Ralph Fiennes, Naomie Harris, Rory Kinnear, Léa Seydoux, Ben Whishaw, Jeffrey Wright, Ana de Armas, Dali Benssalah, David Dencik, Lashana Lynch, Billy Magnussen and Rami Malek. The film arrives in theaters Nov. 20.