Cinematic icon and master of espionage, James Bond, is known for a few things. Wearing tuxedos, seducing pretty ladies, action-packed, globe-trotting adventures and, of course, shaken not stirred martinis. In fact, Bond is pretty well known for his consistent boozing, with some even growing concerned about this particular bad habit. Well, they can now rest easy, as it seems Bond has turned to beverages of the non-alcoholic variety for the upcoming No Time to Die.

In a new commercial for Heineken's non-alcoholic beverage, Heineken 0.0, Daniel Craig's James Bond is seen at a bar, ready for a drink. But as you'll see in this recently discovered advert, which is currently being aired in international territories like Spain and Argentina, our beloved spy passes up the hard spirits for a more work friendly tipple.

Sitting at the bar in a fancy tux, as James Bond has done time and time again over the years, Bond is given what looks to be a delicious double-0 cocktail. But in a very rare move, Bond turns his nose up and instead points toward the non-alcoholic Heineken that is chilling just out of reach. Then, Bond delivers a rather surprising line considering how often he must be sozzled whilst fighting for Queen and country.

"I'm working."

This has never been a problem before for our perpetually intoxicated secret agent, but maybe Bond has turned over a new leaf? He is now in a committed relationship with Spectre favorite Madeleine Swann, and perhaps that is the factor that has caused him to start taking care of himself, and taking his work a little more seriously.

Or maybe those real life studies that asserted that James Bond is indeed an alcoholic got through to the intrepid spy, and No Time to Die is about to give us a Bond the likes of which we have never seen before? But, worry not, the most likely outcome though is that this is just a fun ad that has no bearing on the movie, and James Bond will be boozing just as much as he usually does, perhaps even more so considering what No Time to Die has in store for him.

Set some time after the capture of Ernst Stavro Blofeld, James Bond has left active service. Whilst living a peaceful life in Jamaica he is approached by Felix Leiter, his friend and a CIA officer, who enlists his help in the search for a missing scientist. When it becomes apparent that the scientist was abducted, Bond must confront a danger the likes of which the world has never seen before.

No Time to Die is directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, who also co-wrote the screenplay with Neal Purvis, Robert Wade, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge. This movie stars Daniel Craig, Ralph Fiennes, Naomie Harris, Ben Whishaw, Rory Kinnear, Jeffrey Wright, Léa Seydoux, and Christoph Waltz who will reprise their roles from the previous movies, with Rami Malek, Lashana Lynch, and Ana de Armas joining the cast.

The movie is scheduled for theatrical release globally from 2 April 2020 in the United Kingdom and on 10 April 2020 in the United States. This comes to us from BondEnArgentina Twitter account.