Following the release of the new, action-packed trailer for the 25th instalment in the James Bond franchise, No Time to Die, the dubbed international trailer may have given away something about the movie that before now has been merely a rumor. The potential spoiler concerns Captain Marvel star Lashana Lynch's character, Nomi, and her mysterious position within in MI6.

While the English-language version of the newest No Time to Die trailer shows Bond on the phone saying, "Well, I've met your new 00," in reference to Nomi, both the Spanish and Italian dubbed versions have Bond saying "007" instead. This would seemingly confirm that Lynch's character has indeed taken over the famous double-00 mantle from Bond since his retirement.

Nomi becoming 007 has been an ongoing rumor for some time, with an insider claiming months ago that the reveal was a 'popcorn-dropping moment' in the movie. "There is a pivotal scene at the start of the film where M says 'Come in 007', and in walks Lashana who is black, beautiful and a woman," the unnamed source said. "Bond is still Bond but he's been replaced as 007 by this stunning woman."

No Time to Die picks up with espionage icon five years after the capture of Ernst Stavro Blofeld. {FRwBe99hnuq6yF|+|James Bond has now left active service, when he is approached by Felix Leiter, his friend, and a CIA officer, who enlists his help in the search for Valdo Obruchev, a missing scientist. When it becomes apparent that Obruchev was abducted, Bond must confront a danger the likes of which the world has never seen before. No Time to Die has been confirmed as Daniel Craig's fifth and final outing as the martini-swilling MI6 agent. Despite his fluctuating disdain for the role, the actor recently said that he is glad he got "one more chance" to play the iconic character, and that No Time to Die does something that no Bond movie has "done before."

The movie is directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga from a screenplay by Neal Purvis, Robert Wade, Fukunaga, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge. Léa Seydoux, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Christoph Waltz, and Ralph Fiennes reprise their roles from previous films, with Rami Malek and Lashana Lynch joining the main cast.

No Time to Die has been pushed back several times due to the ongoing global situation, with the movie originally due to be released way back in April. But, despite all that extra time, Fukunaga has not found it necessary to look back over the movie or adjust anything, with the director stating previously that he was more than happy with the movie he has crafted. "You could just fiddle, and tweak and it doesn't necessarily get better. For all intents and purposes, we had finished the film. I had mentally finished the film. Mentally and emotionally."

The latest Bond outing will hopefully be worth the extended wait and has been talked up as an emotional thrill-ride by several of the movie's cast members, including actress Léa Seydoux who described the movie as being "very moving. I bet you're going to cry. When I watched it, I cried, which is weird because I am in it."

No Time to Die is now scheduled for release on 12 November in the United Kingdom and on 20 November in the United States. You can see the newest trailer over at The James Bond 007 YouTube channel.