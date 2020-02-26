It's official: No Time to Die is going to be the longest James Bond movie ever. We had previously heard that the running time for director Cary Joji Fukunaga's entry in the long-running franchise was going to clock in at nearly three hours. While that initially rumored runtime has been trimmed down a bit, this is still going to be a grand send-off for Daniel Craig's version of the iconic MI6 spy.

Several major theater chains such as Regal, AMC and Pathe Netherlands, amongst others, have listed the No Time to Die runtime at 2 hours and 43 minutes, or 163 minutes. This bests Specture, the previous entry, which clocked in at 2 hours and 28 minutes, which set a new high-bar for the franchise at the time. Bond 25 is a full 15 minutes longer. Originally, reports surfaced suggesting the movie would clock in at 2 hours and 54 minutes. That has been tapered down slightly, but this is still going to be a long action-packed adventure. Best go with a small drink for this one.

Daniel Craig also happens to own the record for the shortest entry in Bond history, with 2008's Quantum of Solace, which clocks in at 1 hour and 47 minutes. No Time to Die will be nearly an hour longer, which helps put things into perspective. Craig has said repeatedly that this will be his final turn as 007, after first taking up the mantle for 2005's Casino Royale. It seems the filmmakers decided not to pull any punches for Craig's fifth outing, as they don't want to leave any stone unturned. Whether or not the movie will be able to justify such a lengthy runtime remains to be seen.

No Time to Die centers on James Bond who, since we last saw him at the end of Spectre, has left active service. He has been enjoying semi-retirement in Jamaica, but this is interrupted when Felix Leiter, his old friend from the CIA shows up in need of his help. They set out to rescue a kidnapped scientist, a mission that turns out to be far more treacherous than expected. This leads Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology. That villain, named Safin, is played by Oscar-winner and Bohemian Rhapsody star Rami Malek. Christoph Waltz is also coming back once again as Blofeld.

Returning stars include Ralph Fiennes (M), Ben Whishaw (Q), Jeffrey Wright (Felix), Naomie Harris (Moneypenny) and Lea Seydoux (Madeleine Swann). Ana de Armas, Lashana Lynch, Billy Magnussen, David Dencik and Dali Benssalah serve as newcomers. The James Bond 25 theme song, performed by Grammy-winner Billie Eilish, was recently released, giving us a small taste of what's to come in the near future. No Time to Die is set to hit theaters on April 10 in the U.S. This news comes to us via Regal.