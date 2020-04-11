The James Bond franchise has everything you could possibly want in an action movie. Explosions, car chases, fistfights, and one-liners, James Bond has it all with the modern Daniel Craig installments being no exception. Well, according to star of the upcoming No Time to Die, Lea Seydoux, the newest Bond flick will have something extra - tear-inducing emotion.

"There's a lot of emotion in this Bond. It's very moving. I bet you're going to cry, if you like to cry. [When I watched it,] I cried, which is weird, because I play in it."

Léa Seydoux has stated that No Time to Die is the perfect time to cry and that the movie involves a lot of raw emotion that will have you reaching for the tissues to wipe away those blubbering tears. Although, perhaps instead you will try to keep it a stoic as the iconic spy and only allow a single, manly tear to emanate from your intense, staring eyes. In either case, it sounds like this could very well be the most emotional Bond movie yet.

Reprising her role as Dr. Madeleine Swann from Spectre for this, the most emotional Bond movie fans have ever seen, the actress also recently spoke about the James Bond franchise and its history of using the male gaze with 'Bond girls', suggesting that Bond himself could also be considered a sex object.

"What we forget is that James Bond is also a sexual object. He's one of the few, maybe one of the only, male characters to be sexualised. I think that women, they love to see Bond, no? To see his body. No? Don't you think? I love to see sexy men in bathing suits."

Seydoux is alluding to the scene from Daniel Craig's very first outing as Bond, in which he emerges from the ocean in the smallest swimming trunks the silver screen has ever seen. The role made many a headline at the time, and cemented Craig as a slightly different 007 from what had come before.

Meanwhile, No Time to Die director Cary Fukunaga recently confirmed that the highly-anticipated movie is completed and will not undergo any changes despite the release date being pushed back.

"We had to put our pencils down when we finished our post-production window, which was thankfully before [everything was shut down]."

No Time to Die picks up five years after the capture of Ernst Stavro Blofeld, with James Bond having left active service. He is approached by Felix Leiter, his friend, and a CIA officer, who enlists his help in the search for Valdo Obruchev, a missing scientist. When it becomes apparent that Obruchev was abducted, Bond must confront a danger the likes of which the world has never seen before.

The movie features Daniel Craig in his fifth and final outing as the fictional MI6 agent and is directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga from a screenplay by Neal Purvis, Robert Wade, Fukunaga and Phoebe Waller-Bridge. Léa Seydoux, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Rory Kinnear, Jeffrey Wright, Christoph Waltz, and Ralph Fiennes reprise their roles from previous films, with Rami Malek, Lashana Lynch, Ana de Armas, Dali Benssalah, David Dencik, and Billy Magnussen joining the cast.

No Time to Die was originally scheduled for release in April 2020, but was postponed worldwide due to the ongoing global circumstances It is now scheduled for release on 12 November in the United Kingdom and on 25 November in the United States. This comes to us from C Magazine.