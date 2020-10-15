Cinema fans have faced nothing but crushing disappointment this year thanks to the lurgy that shall not be named, with the recent delay of Bond's latest adventure, No Time to Die, another one to add to the list. Well, unfortunately, it sounds like we should all expect more of the same, as director Cary Joji Fukunaga has admitted that the movie could very well be delayed again. When asked whether he thought No Time to Die could be moved again, the filmmaker did not provide the answer that fans were perhaps hoping for.

"I think there's always the potential of that. I look at it unemotionally right now... There are so many bigger things happening. I have friends who are losing businesses, restaurants, and other friends who have lost family members."

Cary Fukunaga is keeping things in perspective when it comes to the movie being delayed once again, and quite right too, but no doubt there are many who are desperate to escape from the reality that is 2020 and into the latest fantastical exploit of 007.

He added, "The film will come out when it's right and it will perform in the context of this new world, in which no one really can define what success or failure means." Not unlike the super-spy hero himself, Fukunaga certainly sounds like he is ready to roll with whatever is thrown at him, particularly when it comes to the movie's eventual release.

No Time to Die picks up five years after the capture of Ernst Stavro Blofeld, with James Bond having now left active service. He is approached by Felix Leiter, his friend, and a CIA officer, who enlists his help in the search for Valdo Obruchev, a missing scientist. When it becomes apparent that Obruchev was abducted, Bond must confront a danger the likes of which the world has never seen before.

The movie is directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga from a screenplay by Neal Purvis, Robert Wade, Fukunaga, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge. Léa Seydoux, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Christoph Waltz, and Ralph Fiennes reprise their roles from previous films, with Lashana Lynch, Ana de Armas, and Rami Malek joining the main cast. No Time to Die will also see Daniel Craig in his final appearance as the iconic secret agent, with the actor recently offering some very simple, no-nonsense advice to his successor; "Don't f--k it up."

Despite persistent rumors that the likes of Idris Elba or Tom Hardy could be taking over the role, producer Barbara Broccoli recently put these to bed, at least for now, saying, "I always say: you can only be in love with one person at a time. Once the film's come out, then some time will pass, and then we'll have to get on to the business of the future. But for now, we just cannot think about anything beyond Daniel."

Following several delays, No Time to Die will (hopefully) now open in theaters on April 2nd, 2021. This comes to us courtesy of The Wall Street Journal.