The upcoming Bond movie No Time to Die was one of the first prolific releases to be delayed due to the ongoing global situation. The movie has now been pushed back several times, with No Time to Die originally due to be released back in April. You might think that, considering all of this extra time, that director Cary Fukunaga would have looked back over the movie, taking the opportunity to adjust and change things he was perhaps unhappy with. Well, according the man himself, this was not necessary.

"You could just fiddle and tweak and it doesn't necessarily get better. For all intents and purposes, we had finished the film. I had mentally finished the film. Mentally and emotionally."

It sounds like Cary Fukunaga is confident in the movie he has crafted, finding no need to go back and change anything. Besides, once you start down that road, where does it end? Fukunaga is clearly happy with No Time to Die, feeling that he had finished the project long before the delays began, and walking away content with the movie he has produced. His confidence in the finished film is hopefully testament to its quality, as fans have been waiting for some time to see No Time to Die in theaters.

No Time to Die has been talked up as an emotional thrill-ride by several of the movie's cast members, including actress Léa Seydoux who described the movie as being "very moving. I bet you're going to cry. When I watched it, I cried, which is weird because I am in it."

Daniel Craig, who in the past has been very vocal about his negative feelings towards the role of the British spy, seems to now be reflecting positively on the opportunity, seeing No Time to Die as a way to do something different with the long-running franchise. "Playing Bond has been part of my life for well over a decade now," the actor said last month. "I'm-this was just one more chance to do something with it we haven't done before, to sort of sign off in the best way possible. I'm just grateful for the chance to do it."

No Time to Die picks up five years after the capture of Ernst Stavro Blofeld, with James Bond having now left active service. He is approached by Felix Leiter, his friend, and a CIA officer, who enlists his help in the search for Valdo Obruchev, a missing scientist. When it becomes apparent that Obruchev was abducted, Bond must confront a danger the likes of which the world has never seen before. No Time to Die features Daniel Craig in his fifth and final outing as the MI6 agent James Bond. The movie is directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga from a screenplay by Neal Purvis, Robert Wade, Fukunaga, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge. Léa Seydoux, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Christoph Waltz, and Ralph Fiennes reprise their roles from previous films, with Rami Malek and Lashana Lynch joining the main cast.

No Time to Die is scheduled for release on 12 November in the United Kingdom and on 25 November in the United States. This comes to us from Empire, who have also provided a new image from the movie.