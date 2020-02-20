IMAX has revealed a new exclusive poster for No Time to Die, the latest installment of the James Bond franchise, which is set to be the final entry in Daniel Craig's run as the iconic MI6 spy. This is also the first ever movie in the series to be shot with IMAX cameras. The poster previews some of that big IMAX action, with Craig getting ready to do something reckless for our unabashed entertainment.

The poster sees Daniel Craig's 007 on a motorcycle in a tan suit with a stern, determined look on his face. A city can be seen in the background and, given the motion of the bike in the shot, it looks like he's about to speed off in the direction of danger. Those who have seen the trailer may recall that there is a rather impressive shot of a motorcycle stunt that matches what we're seeing here. So this seems to be teeing up that particular sequence. To know that it was shot in IMAX only adds to the possible epicness of it all.

Director Cary Fukunaga (True Detective, Beasts of No Nation) filmed select sequences of the movie using IMAX's high-resolution 15/70mm film cameras. Audiences who catch it on IMAX screens will see up to 40 percent more of the image with what the company boasts has an "unprecedented crispness, clarity and color for a truly immersive experience." In addition to being shot with IMAX film cameras allowing for the expanded aspect ratio, the IMAX release of No Time To Die will be digitally re-mastered into the image and sound quality of The IMAX Experience with proprietary IMAX DMR (Digital Re-mastering) technology.

Much of what we're going to see unfold in Bond 25 remains secretive at this time. What we know for sure is that No Time To Die, will center on a semi-retired Bond who has left active service since the events of Spectre and is now living in Jamaica. That peace is interrupted when his CIA buddy Felix Leiter shows up in need of his help. They are tasked with the rescue of a kidnapped scientist. Things get more complicated than expected, which leads Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology. Rami Malek (Bohemian Rhapsody) is playing said villain.

The soundtrack will feature a title song from Grammy-winner Billie Eilish, which debuted last week. The cast includes familiar faces such as Ralph Fiennes (M), Ben Whishaw (Q), Naomie Harris (Moneypenny) and Lea Seydoux (Madeleine Swann), with newcomers Ana de Armas (Knives Out, Blade Runner 2049), Lashana Lynch (Captain Marvel, Fast Girls), Billy Magnussen (Aladdin, Game Night), David Dencik (Quicksand, Chernobyl) and Dali Benssalah (Savages, A Faithful Man) rounding out the ensemble. No Time to Die is set to hit theaters in the U.S. on April 10. Be sure to check out the new poster from the IMAX Twitter account.

Check out our #IMAX exclusive artwork for @007! #NoTimeToDie hits theatres Friday, April 10. Don’t miss your chance to experience early access IMAX screenings of the first Bond ever shot with IMAX film cameras, only in IMAX theatres! Tickets & showtimes available soon. #Bond25pic.twitter.com/V7049X0E18 — IMAX (@IMAX) February 20, 2020