There's been something of a musical shake-up in the world of James Bond. Oscar-winning composer Hans Zimmer has been brought in at the eleventh hour to compose the score for No Time to Die, which will serve as Daniel Craig's final entry in the long-running franchise. Originally, Dan Romer was supposed to handle the soundtrack, but he and the producers ran into "creative differences," which led to the search for a new composer. Now, Zimmer will get to put his spin on 007.

According to a new report, Hans Zimmer is expected to already be working on the movie. Dan Romer is said to have been dismissed by Eon Productions last month. Romer previously worked with director Cary Fukunaga on Beasts of No Nation, as well as his Netflix series Maniac, which is why he was brought on board in the first place. It's unclear precisely how far Romer had gotten into the process, nor were any specific reasons cited for his departure from the project.

Hans Zimmer is one of the most accomplished composers working today. Some of his credits include Gladiator, Inception, The Da Vinci Code, Sherlock Holmes, Kung Fu Panda and The Dark Knight. Zimmer won an Oscar for his work on the original animated version of The Lion King. Accomplished though he may be, Zimmer is going to be pressed for time. The music needs to be completed by mid-February in order to get everything ready in time for No Time to Die's release. That's going to be tricky as Zimmer already has Wonder Woman 1984, Top Gun: Maverick and Dune on his schedule for this year as well.

It's expected that Zimmer will enlist the help of another composer to finish the music in time. Benjamin Wallfisch (IT, Annabelle: Creaion) and Lorne Balfe (Megamind, Mission: Impossible - Fallout) are names that have been floated, but nobody has been confirmed as of yet. Zimmer has worked with both Wallfisch and Balfe in the past, so that would make a great deal of sense. In any event, music is an incredibly important element of the James Bond series and having a sub-par soundtrack simply won't do. Especially since this is the send-off for Daniel Craig's version of the character.

David Arnold scored the first two entries of the Daniel Craig James Bond era, Casino Royale and Quantum of Solace, while Thomas Newman took over for both Skyfall and Spectre. Arnold confirmed that he hadn't been contacted to be a replacement following Dan Romer's departure. The project has had a long and messy development process, with Danny Boyle (Trainspotting) originally on board to direct before leaving over creative differences as well, just months ahead of production.

Hopefully, this will all come together in time to send this version of Bond off into the sunset in style. No Time to Die is set to hit theaters on April 8, 2020. This news comes to us via Variety.