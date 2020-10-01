Billie Eilish has released her official video for the No Time to Die theme song. The song was first released back in February of this year, but the movie was soon delayed. With the official video dropping now, it appears that Universal is intent on bringing the long-awaited movie into theaters on November 20th in North America, and November 12th in the U.K.

Daniel Kleinman directed the No Time to Die music video, which is mostly black and white and features Billie Eilish performing the song alone. Throughout the video, new footage from the movie can be seen, both in black and white, and in color. Stylistically, it fits in well with the world of James Bond in 2020 and the past videos in the franchise, which should also be pleasing for Eilish fans who have been waiting over 6 months to see the video.

The No Time to Die theme was written by Billie Eilish and her brother, Finneas. The song was produced by Finneas and features arrangements from Hans Zimmer and Matt Dunkley. Iconic former guitarist for The Smiths, Johnny Marr, came on board to add some guitar to the track, which, in its current arrangement, only took about three days to come together, according to Finneas. After the arrangement was nailed down, he and Eilish went to work on the track and finished most of it on their tour bus while in Texas late last year when concerts were still a real thing. Finneas had this to say about being chosen to record the song.

"Writing the theme song for a Bond film is something we've been dreaming about doing our entire lives. There is no more iconic pairing of music and cinema than the likes of Goldfinger and Live and Let Die. We feel so, so lucky to play a small role in such a legendary franchise, long live 007."

When the No Time to Die theme song was released, Billie Eilish said, "It feels crazy to be a part of this in every way. To be able to score the theme song to a film that is part of such a legendary series is a huge honor." Some of the words in the No Time to Die theme song talk about the movie in specific ways, which comes from a meeting that Eilish and Finneas had with Bond producer Barbara Broccoli, who told them about the opening scene and detailed other parts of the plot to help inspire Eilish's words.

No Time to Die director Cary Joji Fukunaga is excited to have Billie Eilish performing the theme song. "There are chosen few who record a Bond} theme. I am a huge fan of Billie and Finneas. Their creative integrity and talent are second to none," said the director. 18-year-old Eilish is officially the youngest artist in history to both write and record a James Bond theme song. Speaking on Billie Eilish and Finneas' involvement in the movie's title track, No Time to Die producers Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli revealed, "Billie and Finneas have written an incredibly powerful and moving song for No Time To Die, which has been impeccably crafted to work within the emotional story of the film."

You can check out the official video for No Time to Die above, thanks to the Billie Eilish YouTube channel. Billie Eilish and Finneas will also be joining Daniel Craig for James Bond Day with a very special interview and performance on NBC's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday, October 5th.