The upcoming James Bond adventure No Time to Die is already set to be the longest movie so far in the franchise, as well as the final outing for Daniel Craig as the character, so, there is a lot of pressure on getting it right. One of the ways in which this is being achieved is by bringing in the writing talent of the smash-hit series Fleabag's Phoebe Waller-Bridge to contribute to the script. Though her addition was rather mysterious at the time, Waller-Bridge has now offered some clarity on what exactly her duties have been.

"[I was asked to do] dialogue polishes and to offer things really. It's about just offering different alternatives. They did give me some scenes and then be like, can you write some alternatives for this or have another idea about where it could go in the middle or how it would end. And then I would just give them options and various scenes and then they would take what they want. But there was a lot people writing - the director [Cary Fukunaga] was a writer on it as well. And there'd been a few writers before."

That certainly helps to clear things up. While it sounds like Phoebe Waller-Bridge was not involved in the early development of No Time to Die, she was in fact brought in to adjust the movie's dialogue and no doubt give it the kind quality that helped to make Fleabag such a success. Not only that, but she was also asked to provide new story ideas, which must have been very exciting for the writer. Phoebe Waller-Bridge's comments do help to peel back the curtain of the creative process for the newest Bond outing, and it certainly sounds like the movie's team wanted her perspective and voice in the story.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge was also asked about Daniel Craig's involvement and whether they had any interactions regarding the script.

"You know, Daniel [Craig] is really, really involved from the beginning. [I had] so many great conversations with him about it, constantly in touch with him about it. So it's a big sort of melting pot of everybody's ideas the whole time."

It has been reported before how involved Craig gets with the Bond movies, but it is good to have the confirmation that he was no different in his approach to his swansong, No Time to Die.

No Time to Die picks up five years after the capture of Ernst Stavro Blofeld, with James Bond having left active service. He is approached by Felix Leiter, his friend and a CIA officer, who enlists his help in the search for Valdo Obruchev, a missing scientist. When it becomes apparent that Obruchev was abducted, Bond must confront a danger the likes of which the world has never seen before.

The movie is being directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga from a screenplay by Neal Purvis, Robert Wade, Fukunaga and Phoebe Waller-Bridge. Léa Seydoux, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Rory Kinnear, Jeffrey Wright, Christoph Waltz, and Ralph Fiennes reprise their roles from previous movies, with Rami Malek, Lashana Lynch, Ana de Armas, Dali Benssalah, David Dencik, and Billy Magnussen joining the cast. No Time to Die will hit theaters on April 10, 2020. This comes to us from The Independent.