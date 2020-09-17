No Time to Die has been delayed so many times over the last few months that many are beginning to wonder whether the movie even exists. Well, an intense new poster has now been released, and emblazoned on it is the imminent November release date, meaning that hopefully audiences will indeed be joining Bond on his latest adventure in a mere matter of months.

The mission that changes everything. The new poster for #NoTimeToDie is here. In cinemas this November. pic.twitter.com/r5SpKm4ONd — James Bond (@007) September 16, 2020

The poster depicts Daniel Craig, who is returning as the secret agent icon for the fifth and final time. Looking like he is mid-action action sequence, Craig is wielding a vicious-looking assault rifle, staring fiercely down the sight as he no doubt guns down a countless number of nameless henchmen. Underneath the title is the word "November", which is, of course, the release date that has been in place since around March.

No Time to Die picks up five years after the events of 2015's Spectre and the capture of Ernst Stavro Blofeld, with James Bond having now left active service. He is approached by Felix Leiter, his friend, and a CIA officer, who enlists his help in the search for Valdo Obruchev, a missing scientist. When it becomes apparent that Obruchev was abducted, Bond must confront a danger the likes of which the world has never seen before. No Time to Die has been confirmed as Daniel Craig's fifth and final outing as the MI6 agent James Bond. Despite his fluctuating disdain for the role, the actor recently said that he is glad he got "one more chance" to play the iconic character, and that No Time to Die does something that no Bond movie has "done before."

The movie is directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga from a screenplay by Neal Purvis, Robert Wade, Fukunaga, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge. Léa Seydoux, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Christoph Waltz, and Ralph Fiennes reprise their roles from previous films, with Rami Malek and Lashana Lynch joining the main cast.

No Time to Die has been delayed several times due to the ongoing global circumstances, with rumors currently abound that it may be delayed again. For now, though, the movie is scheduled for release on 12 November in the United Kingdom and on 25 November in the United States. Despite Cary Fukunaga be given more time to look over the movie due to the constant delays in release, the director did not feel the need to make any changes saying, "You could just fiddle and tweak and it doesn't necessarily get better. For all intents and purposes, we had finished the film. I had mentally finished the film. Mentally and emotionally."

The upcoming James Bond outing will hopefully be worth the extended wait and has been talked up as an emotional thrill-ride by several of the movie's cast members, including actress Léa Seydoux who described the movie as being "very moving. I bet you're going to cry. When I watched it, I cried, which is weird because I am in it."

Only time will tell whether audiences actually get to join Daniel Craig for his final Bond outing come November, but the date still being on the marketing material is certainly a promising sign. This comes to us courtesy of The official James Bond Twitter account.