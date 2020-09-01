We have a brand new poster for No Time to Die, with more James Bond goods on the way very soon. MGM has revealed the new one-sheet, which features the return of Daniel Craig as the iconic MI6 spy. What's more, the studio has revealed that a new trailer is coming our way later this week. The poster was shared via the movie's official social media channels with the following caption.

The poster features Daniel Craig back as 007, rocking a tuxedo and looking very much like the Bond fans have come to know and love. He is turned to the side, with his trusty Walther PPK drawn, ready for action. Aside from the poster, the big confirmation here is that the studio is still intending to move ahead with the November theatrical release. Originally, No Time to Die had been set to hit theaters in April. However, it became one of the first major movies to delay its release as the situation the world finds itself in began to worsen.

Rumors circulated online that the movie might be delayed again to 2021. But theaters have opened up again in much of the world and the box office situation is starting to improve in the U.S. The hope is that, by November, there will be enough regular moviegoers out there to justify releasing the next James Bond flick. It is said that the movie carries a huge budget in the $200 million range, which means it will need to sell a lot of tickets to turn a profit. Christopher Nolan's Tenet, which has a similarly huge budget, recently rolled out internationally with a promising box office debut and will be hitting U.S. theaters starting this weekend.

No Time To Die centers on James Bond who has left active service since we last saw him at the end of Spectre. He has been enjoying a quiet life in Jamaica. His peace is interrupted when his old CIA pal Felix Leiter shows up seeking his help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist becomes far more dangerous than anticipated. Bond then finds himself on the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.

Cary Joji Fukunaga (True Detective, Beasts of No Nation) is in the director's chair. Fukunaga was brought in after Danny Boyle departed the project over creative differences. The cast includes Rami Malek, Léa Seydoux, Lashana Lynch, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Christoph Waltz, Ralph Fiennes, Rory Kinnear, Ana de Armas, Dali Benssalah, David Dencik and Billy Magnussen. We'll be sure to bring the trailer your way as soon as it arrives on Thursday. In the meantime, be sure to check out the new poster for yourself. No Time to Die hits theaters in the U.K. on November 12 and in the U.S. on November 20 from MGM.