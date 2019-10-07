We've got our first poster for No Time to Die. This is the 25th (official) entry in the James Bond franchise overall and the fifth and final in Daniel Craig's run. While we're still waiting on some footage, MGM and Eon Productions did reveal this one-sheet over the weekend, which brings back Craig's 007 in fashion. Though, tragically, it doesn't offer too many clues regarding what's to come in this latest adventure.

The poster was revealed over the weekend as part of James Bond Day. It features the famed MI6 spy dressed to the nines in a dapper tuxedo. Daniel Craig is standing next to a blue wall, with a gate or fence in the background, with the No Time to Die title, in throwback lettering, on the center of the poster. It's also worth pointing out that the 007 logo on the poster is in gold, which could be viewed as a nod to 1974's The Man With the Golden Gun. The poster was shared via the James Bond Twitter account with the following caption.

"Celebrate #JamesBondDay with the first poster for #NoTimeToDie #Bond25"

What we know for sure is that No Time to Die will kick off with Bond being semi-retired having left active service, enjoying a peaceful, quiet existence in Jamaica. Though, this proves to be short-lived as his old pal Felix from the CIA shows up needing his help and pulls him back into the fold. Their mission? Rescue a kidnapped scientist. This winds up being a whole lot more difficult than expected, leading Bond onto the path of a mysterious villain who has their hands on dangerous new technology.

Beyond that, we're mostly left to speculate. We know Rami Malek is set to play the main villain. The rumor mill has been particularly unhelpful for Bond 25 because the script has gone through quite a few rewrites and it's changed hands with filmmakers several times during the long development process. As such, many rumors we've heard, such as the villain possibly being blind, pretty much have to be disregarded. At least until we get a teaser trailer that can maybe clue is in on some things. The other interesting tidbit is that Lashana Lynch, of Captain Marvel fame, is said to be taking up the mantle of 007 at MI6 in Bond's absence. So it's not quite a female Bond, should this prove to be true, but it's one step closer, and certainly something new for the franchise.

Cary Fukunaga (True Detective, Beasts of No Nation}) is in the director's chair. Other returning cast members include Ralph Fiennes (M), Naomie Harris (Moneypenny), Ben Whishaw (Q) and Jeffrey Wright (Felix). Ana de Armas, Billy Magnussen, Dali Benssalah and David Dencik also star. Filming recently wrapped, which means we should be getting a teaser sooner rather than later. No Time to Die is set to hit theaters on April 8, 2020. Be sure to check out the poster from the official James Bond Twitter account below.