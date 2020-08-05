Ben Affleck has reportedly been banned from the world premiere of No Time to Die. The rumor began to circulate over the weekend, thanks to a source close to the project. Affleck is currently dating Ana De Armas, who stars in the highly anticipated movie alongside Daniel Craig. It's the 25th movie in the James Bond franchise and it's also Craig's last outing as the iconic character, so it's a pretty big deal, though it could possibly be overshadowed by Affleck and De Armas.

According to sources, "This film premiere has been a long time coming and franchise bosses want the spotlight to be on the stars of the film." Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas dating has been huge news since the public health crisis took hold, and there seems to be a fear that Affleck's presence at the No Time to Die premiere could take away from the hard work that went on to bring it to theaters. "It would be a disaster if it was all about Ben's mushy PDAs with Ana overshadowing the event. A circus sideshow is strictly off the menu and the head honchos want to keep it all on-brand," says one source.

The new James Bond movie is going to be a massive movie no matter what, but could Ben Affleck and Ana De Armas overshadow the world premiere? Probably not. For one, there is no premiere date set for the movie, which was one of the first to vacate its original release date after the world shut down. As of this writing, the movie is still on track to release in November, but there have not been any details about a premiere.

Additionally, even though No Time to Die still has a release date later this year, that doesn't mean that the movie will even come out. Theaters are still closed across North America with cases spiking all over the country. There's no telling when theaters will be able to open up again and it's not clear if people are going to be willing to sit in a movie theater this year, even after the public health crisis passes. Basically, there are a lot of factors to take into account before thinking about a premiere.

For now, Ben Affleck and Ana De Armas are big news right now, but Daniel Craig exiting the James Bond franchise is more than likely even bigger news, as the world waits to hear who will take on the role next and where Craig will end up. The next Bond is going to be the really big news that fans have been waiting years to hear about. Will it be Idris Elba? For now, we'll just have to wait and see how everything pans out after the release of No Time to Die. This news was first reported by Metro U.K.