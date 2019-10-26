MGM, Universal Pictures and Eon Productions have officially revealed that production on No Time to Die has wrapped. In celebration, the studio has released some pictures of the cast from the set, along with a new image of Daniel Craig as the iconic 007. It was previously announced that the highly anticipated sequel had wrapped at the end of September, but that was not the case. Craig previously gave a drunken speech, thanking his co-stars and crew, noting that taking part in the project has "been one of the best, most wonderful experiences I have ever had."

One of the main images shared is of No Time To Die director Cary Joji Fukunaga and Daniel Craig together on the final night of shooting, which was last night (October 25th). Craig looks dapper in a trademark James Bond suit. There's also pictures of the crew, along with a new image of Craig as Bond looking a bit bloodied and bruised from an unknown assailant. Now that production has wrapped, it's only a matter of time before we see some official footage from the long-awaited movie.

Daniel Craig has come a long way from declaring in 2015 that he would rather slash his wrists than star in another James Bond movie. At the time, he was doing press for Spectre and was unsure of where the franchise was going to go. Craig was just happy to be finished with the movie. Signing on for No Time To Die came as a surprise, but it also made the most sense, especially if this is really the last time that the actor will take on the 007 role.

While Daniel Craig was happy to return for No Time To Die, the production had some rough patches, most notably when the actor sustained an ankle injury that required minor surgery. Production was stalled for a month and then hit a snag once again when a crew member was hospitalized for minor injuries due to a controlled explosion accident. There were also some legal troubles when a man was caught putting hidden cameras in the women's rest room at Pinewood Studios. Having the production wrap was probably a huge weight off of everybody's shoulders.

No Time To Die hits theaters on April 8th, 2020 in North America, and five days earlier in the U.K. Along with Daniel Craig, the movie also stars Rami Malek, Ana de Armas, Lashana Lynch, Billy Magnussen, David Dencik, Dali Benssalah, Christoph Waltz, Ben Whishaw, Lea Seydoux, Naomie Harris Jeffrey Wright and Ralph Fiennes. In addition to directing the movie, Cari Joji Fukunaga also wrote the script with Neil Purvis, Robert Wade, Scott Z. Burns and Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who was brought in to give the screenplay a polish in regard to the female characters. You can check out the No Time To Die production wrap photos below, thanks to the 007 Instagram account.

