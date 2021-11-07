Daniel Craig's James Bond swan song, No Time to Die, will be available to rent in the U.S. on demand on Tuesday, Nov. 9, after only a 31 day theatrically exclusive window. Deadline reported that the final adventure of Daniel Craig's run as the super spy will be available on all major platforms including Amazon, Apple, DirecTV, Spectrum and Xfinity at the price of $19.99. For those who have not ventured out to cinemas to see the Bond movie in all its glory, this is a chance to enjoy the action in your own home, although like with many rentals, there are some who will hold out for the DVD and Blu-ray release to be able to keep hold of the physical item afterward.

The 25th entry in the Bond franchise is directed by Cary Fukunaga from the script by Neal Purvis, Robert Wade and Indiana Jones 5 star Phoebe Waller-Bridge. It finds Bond having retired from active service, but being dragged back into the fray thanks to a visit from his old CIA friend Felix Leiter, who asks for his help in tracking down a new dangerous villain who is armed with a new and deadly technology. With a cast including Rami Malek, Ana de Armas, Léa Seydoux, Lashana Lynch, Ralph Fiennes, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Rory Kinnear, Billy Magnussen and Christoph Waltz, Craig's Bond goes out in a blaze of glory after what seems like an eternal delay in its release.

No Time to Die original completed filming in October 2019 and was all set for Craig to bow out in 2020, but thanks to the Covid pandemic the film was delayed again, and again, and again, going through several possible release dates before settling on October 2021. Going on to gross $610 million worldwide, the film broke a number of records on its initial release in the U.K., where it opened with other international territories a week ahead of the U.S., and has proved that producer Barbara Broccoli's stance that Bond is and always will be a cinematic experience is clearly something that many fans agree with.

Thanks to the delay in No Time to Die's release, this has had a knock-on effect with the inevitable discussions about who will be taking over from Daniel Craig when Bond does return in his next adventure. While the subject did come up a number of times before the film's release, Barbara Broccoli was adamant that this is Daniel Craig's time to enjoy and the search would be commencing just yet.

Speaking on Radio 4's Today program, the long-time Bond producer joked that she was "in denial" about Craig's departure, adding, "We want Daniel to have his time of celebration. Next year we'll start thinking about the future." She went on to reminisce about how Craig originally had doubts about taking on the role in 2006's Casino Royale. "He knew it would change his life, which it obviously has," she said. "He enabled us to explore the emotional life of Bond, to go deeply into the personal, complexity of the character."

No Time to Die is still playing in some movie theaters and will be available on Tuesday, Nov. 9, to rent via Premium VOD. This news comes to us from Deadline.