A James Bond movie is often only as good as its villain, and the upcoming No Time to Die looks like it may well excel in that department. Played by Bohemian Rhapsody and Mr. Robot actor, Rami Malek, the mysterious new Bond baddie Safin looks particularly sinister as he ponders a no doubt malicious scheme in this newly released image.

With No Time to Die having been delayed so many times due to the current climate, audiences are surely very ready to meet Safin. Though, a quick glimpse at this eerie image will no doubt make you wonder whether you really want to.

This is far from the first time that we have seen what Malek will look like in the role, with the character also set to wear a seriously creepy, shattered, white mask. Just he wasn't already terrifying enough.

Malek has divulged some details about his No Time to Die character in the past saying, "He's quite unique. He's very complex. Daniel [Craig] calls him 'misunderstood.' But I had the most extraordinary time going head-to-head with [Craig]. He is a consummate professional. What was really special about that is, you see these movies, and I love the Bond films, but on day one, going out, on stage, on set, in front of the lens...I actually got a Broadway version, sitting in the front seat, watching Bond do it first-hand. It took me a second to step back and go, 'What's my first line again?'"

No Time to Die picks up five years after the capture of Ernst Stavro Blofeld, with James Bond having now left active service. He is approached by Felix Leiter, his friend, and a CIA officer, who enlists his help in the search for Valdo Obruchev, a missing scientist. When it becomes apparent that Obruchev was abducted, Bond must confront a danger the likes of which the world has never seen before. No Time to Die has been confirmed as Daniel Craig's fifth and final outing as the MI6 agent James Bond. Despite his fluctuating disdain for the role, the actor recently said that he is glad he got "one more chance" to play the iconic character, and that No Time to Die does something that no Bond movie has "done before."

The movie is directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga from a screenplay by Neal Purvis, Robert Wade, Fukunaga, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge. Léa Seydoux, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Christoph Waltz, and Ralph Fiennes reprise their roles from previous films, with Rami Malek and Lashana Lynch joining the main cast.

No Time to Die will hopefully be worth the extended wait and has been talked up as an emotional thrill-ride by several of the movie's cast members, including actress Léa Seydoux who described the movie as being "very moving. I bet you're going to cry. When I watched it, I cried, which is weird because I am in it."

The movie is now scheduled for release on 12 November in the United Kingdom and on 20 November in the United States. This comes to us from The James Bond 007 official Instagram account.