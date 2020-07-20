Getting No Time to Die into theaters has proven to be almost as difficult as any mission that James Bond himself has ever faced. Having been delayed several times due to the ongoing global circumstances, there are now rumors that MGM and Universal are considering delaying No Time to Die even further, pushing the movie all the way back to Summer 2021.

Reportedly there have been some discussions regarding releasing the movie via PVOD, but that the studios have refused to do this, and are fully dedicated to getting the movie released on the big screen, no matter how long it takes.

Earlier this year, No Time to Die began the delaying trend, with the movie being one of the first to push back release due to the current situation. Since then, the movie's release date has changed several times to accommodate for the constantly shifting circumstances. Currently, No Time to Die is scheduled to be released in November, putting the movie up against Marvel Studios' Black Widow. Meanwhile, should No Time to Die be moved to next Summer, there is the potential for June to belong to James Bond. With Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Godzilla vs. Kong both scheduled for May, and Jurassic World: Dominion and Venom: Let There Be Carnage scheduled for June, it is likely that Universal will eventually choose to delay Dominion due to the production shutdown, leaving a gap for Bond.

No Time to Die has been finished for some time, but director Cary Fukunaga is insistent that he felt no need to look back over the movie saying, "You could just fiddle and tweak and it doesn't necessarily get better. For all intents and purposes, we had finished the film. I had mentally finished the film. Mentally and emotionally."

The movie should be worth the wait, with Daniel Craig saying recently that he is glad he got "one more chance" to play the iconic character, and that No Time to Die does something that no Bond movie has "done before."

No Time to Die picks up five years after the capture of Ernst Stavro Blofeld, with James Bond having now left active service. He is approached by Felix Leiter, his friend, and a CIA officer, who enlists his help in the search for Valdo Obruchev, a missing scientist. When it becomes apparent that Obruchev was abducted, Bond must confront a danger the likes of which the world has never seen before. No Time to Die features Daniel Craig in his fifth and final outing as the MI6 agent James Bond. The movie is directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga from a screenplay by Neal Purvis, Robert Wade, Fukunaga, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge. Léa Seydoux, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Christoph Waltz, and Ralph Fiennes reprise their roles from previous films, with Rami Malek and Lashana Lynch joining the main cast.

For now, No Time to Die is scheduled for release on 12 November in the United Kingdom and on 25 November in the United States. This comes to us courtesy of MI6 HQ.