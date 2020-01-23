It looks like the running time for No Time to Die, aka James Bond 25, has been revealed. Bond fans may want to buckle up for one heck of a ride, as this very well could be the longest movie in the history of the franchise, by quite a wide margin. If these early reported runtimes are correct, Daniel Craig's final go-around as 007 will clock in at just under three hours. Viewers might want to stick with the small soda on this one.

The information comes from Anton Volkov on Twitter, who runs the website Trailer Track. Volkov has shared information from two different distributors over the last week, one from Russia and one from Latvia, that both list the No Time to Die runtime at 174 minutes, or 2 hours and 54 minutes. Pre-sale tickets for the movie are expected to be made available soon, which might explain why certain distributors have gotten their hands on runtime information already. If this is even close to accurate, it's going to make for a grand send-off for Daniel Craig's James Bond.

Spectre, the previous installment in the franchise, is currently the longest in James Bond history, clocking in at 2 hours and 28 minutes. Casino Royale isn't far behind at 2 hours and 24 minutes, with Skyfall sitting just behind that at 2 hours and 23 minutes. So Daniel Craig's run has already featured the three longest entries in the series. Somewhat ironically, Quantum of Solace, Craig's second outing as Bond, is the shortest in the history of the series, at just 1 hour and 47 minutes. Point being, if No Time to Die, directed by Cary Fukunaga (Beasts of No Nation) is indeed as long as it looks like it will be, it's going to set a new record by a mile.

Much remains mysterious about Bond 25 at present. We know 007 will be semi-retired at the start of the movie, with his CIA buddy Felix, played once again by Jeffrey Wright, pulling him back in for another mission, which leads him to cross paths with a new villain, played by Oscar-winner Rami Malek (Bohemian Rhapsody). We recently learned that Hans Zimmer will be composing the movie's score, with a little help from The Smiths' guitarist Johnny Marr. Grammy nominee Bille Eilish will be performing the movie's theme song.

With movies like Avengers: Endgame and IT Chapter Two finding success at the box office with similarly long runtimes recently, it wouldn't be too difficult to imagine Bond taking a step in that same direction. The James Bond cast also includes a few familiar faces in the form of Ralph Fiennes (M), Ben Whishaw (Q), Jeffrey Wright (Felix), Naomie Harris (Moneypenny) and Lea Seydoux (Madeleine Swann). Newcomers include Ana de Armas, Lashana Lynch, Billy Magnussen, David Dencik and Dali Benssalah. No Time to Die is set to hit theaters on April 10. Feel free to check out the posts from Anton Volkov's Twitter account for yourself.

And now yesterday we have a second distributor also chiming in with that running time. https://t.co/ts20irQJyshttps://t.co/UBtTYoO3us — Anton Volkov (@antovolk) January 23, 2020

Universal Pictures Russia is seemingly giving a TBC runtime of 174 minutes to local cinemas, presumably in advance of tickets going on sale soon. https://t.co/xFLhniy0cn



Obviously, some salt required because the film probably isn't finished with editing yet... #NoTimeToDiepic.twitter.com/mWGCjUXaEJ — Anton Volkov (@antovolk) January 16, 2020