We have a new sneak peek at No Time to Die. The latest James Bond movie, which will serve as Daniel Craig's last, is set to come out in November. This time around, he'll be facing down a mysterious new threat named Safin, played by Oscar-winner Rami Malek (Bohemian Rhapsody). Now, MGM is pulling back the curtain a bit by giving us a better sense of the latest Bond villain in a new featurette, which comes with some new footage.

The teaser opens up with some action-packed clips, as well as a few glimpses of Rami Malek as Safin. We hear some voiceover from Madeleine Swann, once again played by Lea Seydoux, who warns 007 that this man wants revenge. But for what we're not sure. Malek has this to say about his villain in the video.

"What I really wanted from Safin was to make him unsettling. Thinking of himself as heroic... Safin is a formidable adversary. James Bond has to adapt to that."

As the new James Bond video rolls on, clips from the movie continue to play, mostly offering longer looks at scenes that have already been featured in the trailers. Even though it feels like the teaser is showing a lot, it still doesn't quite venture into spoiler territory. Director Cary Joji Fukunaga also shows up and has this to say about Safin.

"What he wants and what he's willing to do makes him a very frightening character. Both personally to Bond but also on a global level."

Franchise regulars Neal Purvis and Robert Wade wrote the screenplay with Cary Joji Fukunaga and Phoebe Waller-Bridge. The cast also includes Lashana Lynch, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Christoph Waltz, Ralph Fiennes, Rory Kinnear, Ana de Armas, Dali Benssalah, David Dencik and Billy Magnussen Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli are producing.

No Time To Die picks up following the events of 2015's Spectre. Bond has left active service in favor of a quiet life in Jamaica. His peace is interrupted when his old CIA buddy Felix Leiter shows up in need of his help. A mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist winds up being far more dangerous than expected. 007 ends up on the trail of Safin, a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.

This will end up being the longest break ever between James Bond movies with the same actor playing the main character, as it will have been five years since Spectre arrived. The movie ended up going through a long, painstaking development process before Cari Joji Fukunaga settled in and managed to get it done. The release also suffered a major, unexpected delay as it was originally supposed to arrive in April of this year. But it became one of the first major blockbusters to push back its release as theaters began closing around the world in the interest of public health. No Time to Die is currently set to hit theaters on November 20 from MGM. Be sure to check out the new featurette for yourself.