The soundtrack for No Time to Die has become increasingly interesting as it's been revealed that Johnny Marr, best known as the guitarist for The Smiths, is set to compose new music for the movie. It was recently confirmed that James Bond 25 recruited Oscar-winning composer Hans Zimmer to handle the score for Daniel Craig's final outing as the iconic MI6 agent. Marr will be teaming up with Zimmer to help bring the music to life.

It's not quite clear at this time how significant Johnny Marr's role will be in the process. Marr has teamed with Hans Zimmer previously in the past, contributing guitar to the Inception score, as well as working alongside him on The Amazing Spider-Man 2. The 56-year-old musician also worked on the arrangement for Godzilla: King of the Monsters. Marr had this to say about it in a statement.

"Part of the legacy of the Bond films is iconic music, so I'm very happy to be bringing my guitar to No Time To Die."

When news of Hans Zimmer's involvement first broke, it was said he would likely be recruiting some help. Zimmer also has Wonder Woman 1984 and Top Gun: Maverick on deck this year, which makes him a busy man. Dan Romer (Beasts of No Nation) had originally been scheduled to compose the score for No Time to Die but he parted ways with the production for reasons that weren't made clear. Aside from Johnny Marr, it's expected that Zimmer will enlist the help of another composer to get the soundtrack completed in time. Also on the music front, it was confirmed recently that Billie Eilish will sing the new James Bond theme song.

Bond 25 is being directed by Cary Fukunaga. The movie sees Bond living the semi-retired life, until his old CIA pal Felix Leiter comes knocking, who needs his help with a new mission. This leads them on the trail of a new villain, played by Rami Malek (Bohemian Rhapsody), who is armed with a dangerous new technology. The screenplay was something of a group effort, as it's credited to franchise regulars Neal Purvis and Robert Wade, as well as known script doctor Scott Z. Burns and Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge. Returning cast members include Ralph Fiennes (M), Ben Whishaw (Q), Jeffrey Wright (Felix) and Naomie Harris (Moneypenny). Lea Seydoux, Ana de Armas, Lashana Lynch, Billy Magnussen, David Dencik and Dali Benssalah round out the new ensemble.

Johnny Marr rose to fame as a member of The Smiths. The band broke up in 1987. Marr has continued to release music as a solo artist, as well as playing with other bands such as The Pretenders and Modest Mouse. Marr has been working more on movie and TV projects in recent years. Some of his other credits include Freeheld and The Increasingly Poor Decisions of Todd Margaret. No Time to Die is set to hit theaters on April 10. This news comes to us via NME.