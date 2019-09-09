The No Time to Die cast has arrived in Italy to continue shooting the latest James Bond adventure. Director Cary Joji Fukunaga was joined by leading man Daniel Craig, who will be playing 007 for the final time in this adventure. They were joined by leading lady Lea Seydoux for a series of official behind-the-scenes portraits from location in Matera.

Daniel Craig, Léa Seydoux and director Cary Joji Fukunaga arrive in Matera, Italy to continue filming #NoTimeToDie#Bond25pic.twitter.com/OLGAYJ4CVA — James Bond (@007) September 9, 2019

These latest images featuring Daniel Craig, Lea Seydoux and director Cary Fukunaga were officially released on the 007 twitter. Shooting is now taking place in Matera, Italy as the crew finished the last leg of production on the 25th movie in the long-standing 007 franchise.

Joining Daniel Craig and Lea Seydoux for this action-packed outing are Ralph Fiennes as M, Naomie Harris as Moneypenny, Ben Whishaw as A, with Rory Kinnear as Tanner and Jeffrey Wright as Felix Leiter. New cast members will include Dali Benssalah, Billy Magnussen, Ana De Arma, David Dencik, Lashana Lynch, and Rami Malek as the main villain. It has been rumored that Christoph Waltz will return as Blofeld, though Sony Pictures has not confirmed that bit of casting news. Here is the official synopsis from Universal Pictures.

Related: Rami Malek Refused to Let His Bond 25 Villain Be Motivated by Religion

Recruited to rescue a kidnapped scientist, globe-trotting spy James Bond finds himself hot on the trail of a mysterious villain who's armed with a dangerous new technology.

The movie hasn't been without its problems. The release date has been continuously pushed back. Daniel Craig, who was reluctant to return, injured his leg early during the shoot, causing a delay. The director has been accused of holding up production due to his video game addition, though the filmmaker claims that is false. An explosion caused damage to the set and injured one crew member. And the on-set bathrooms have been plagued by a pepping tom. Hopefully the shooting in Italy will fly by without anymore noteworthy incidents.

Cary Joji Fukunaga is directing the movie from a script written by past Bond collaborators Neal Purvis & Robert Wade. They have been helped along in the screenwriting process by Scott Z. Burns with Cary Joji Fukunaga and Phoebe Waller-Bridge. MGM and EON Productions have partnered with Universal Pictures on a worldwide release. The movie will hit theaters on April 8, 2020 in the United States. UK audiences will get to experience all the fun and excitement a few days earlier though, when the movie opens overseas on April 3. This news comes direct from the Official James Bond Twitter.