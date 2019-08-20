The first teaser for James Bond 25 has arrived. It doesn't carry with it any actual footage from the upcoming entry in the long-running spy series. It does, however, finally confirm the movie's title. We now know James Bond will return in No Time to Die. After months, if not years, of speculating and supposed leaks of the title, it seems nobody got it right, even if some got pretty close. In any event, we now know what to call Craig's final outing os 007.

The teaser features Daniel Craig's Bond strutting in a tuxedo to the classic theme, before the camera pulls away to slowly reveal the title, which is done in a very 70s style. The whole thing is black and white, save for the gold 007 logo. A sly reference to The Man With the Golden Gun perhaps? In any event, the caption provided with the teaser on social media is also telling, for those who have been keeping up with recent rumors regarding the sequel.

"Daniel Craig returns as James Bond, 007 in... No Time to Die. Out in the UK on 3 April 2020 and 8 April 2020 in the US. #Bond25 #NoTimeToDie"

For those who may not be familiar, reports have been floating around suggesting that Captain Marvel actress Lashana Lynch will be playing the new 007 in what we now know as No Time to Die. Not a female James Bond, mind you, just that she had taken up the 007 designation from MI6 in his absence. Since the caption directly refers to Daniel Craig as "James Bond, 007," it would seem his designation is safe. Previous, rumored titles included Shatterhand and A Reason to Die. While that second one was close-ish, none of that matters now.

Cary Fukunaga is in the director's chair for the movie. While many of its secrets are being kept under wraps, we know Bond 25 sees Bond having taken a leave from active service and enjoying a more simple existence in Jamaica. His quiet life doesn't last very long, as his old CIA buddy Felix Leiter turns up asking for his assistance. Their mission to save a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more perilous than expected, putting Bond hot on the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.

The cast sees returning favorites such as Ralph Fiennes (M), Naomie Harris (Moneypenny) and Ben Whishaw (Q) and Jeffrey Wright (Felix). Oscar-winner Rami Malek (Bohemian Rhapsody) is on board as the main villain. Ana de Armas (Blade Runner 2049), Billy Magnussen (Game Night), Dali Benssalah (A Faithful Man) and David Dencik (The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo) round out the ensemble. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details on the movie are made available. Be sure to check out the teaser for yourself from the James Bond 007 YouTube channel.