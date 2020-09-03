We have a brand new trailer for No Time to Die. This will be the 25th entry in the long-running, iconic franchise centered on James Bond. Perhaps most importantly, this will be the fifth and final installment during Daniel Craig's tenure, which dates back to Casino Royale in 2006. But Craig still has one last go-around as 007 in him before packing it in and this latest trailer gives us a glimpse at his action-packed finale, which will be arriving in theaters, barring the unforeseen, in November.

This will mark the longest break between Bond movies ever when the same actor has been playing the part. Spectre arrived nearly five years ago at this point. Not only has the movie suffered delays as a result of the theater closure this year but getting the right filmmaker in place was an issue. Danny Boyle (Trainspotting, Yesterday) had been attached before departing over creative differences. Additionally, in the early days of development, Daniel Craig was riding the fence in regards to whether or not he was going to reprise the role once more. At one point, Craig famously said he would rather "slash his wrists" than come back. But that was shortly after Spectre wrapped and, during that shoot, the actor tore his ACL.

Ultimately, Cary Joji Fukunaga is the filmmaker that made it happen. Fukunaga becomes the first American ever to direct a Bond movie. Fukunaga also worked on the screenplay alongside series regulars Neal Purvis and Robert Wade, as well as Phoebe Waller-Bridge. Franchise shepherds Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli are producing. Rami Malek is on board as the main villain. Lea Seydoux, Lashana Lynch, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Christoph Waltz, Ralph Fiennes, Rory Kinnear, Ana de Armas, Dali Benssalah, David Dencik, and Billy Magnussen round out the ensemble. Billie Eilish performed the movie's theme song.

No Time To Die picks up with James Bond, who has left active service since we last saw him. The former spy has been enjoying a quiet existence in Jamaica. This proves to be short-lived as his old friend from the CIA Felix Leiter arrives, seeking his help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist becomes far more treacherous than expected. Bond then finds himself on the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.

Daniel Craig's run as the MI6 spy has been one for the record books. Skyfall remains the only movie in the history of the franchise, which dates back to 1963, to ever earn more than $1 billion at the global box office. Casino Royale is also widely considered to be one of the best entries in the series overall. But Quantum of Solace and Spectre failed to reach those same heights. We shall see if this will allow Craig's 007 to go out on top. No Time to Die hits theaters on November 20 from MGM. Be sure to check out the new trailer for yourself.