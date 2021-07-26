After multiple delays, fans will once again see Daniel Craig wield his fancy gadgets and burn rubber in the latest adventure of James Bond in No Time to Die. This is Craig's fifth turn as Bond and his last call for that martini. Universal Pictures just released a new trailer today.

The official synopsis from Universal reads, "James Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology."

The cast includes Rami Malek as Safin, Léa Seydoux reprises her role from Spectre, Dr. Madeleine Swann, Lashana Lynch as Nomi, Ben Whishaw is back as Q and Naomie Harris returns as Eve Moneypenny. Jeffrey Wright, as CIA agent Felix Leiter, is back for the first time since 2008's Quantum of Solace, as is Christoph Waltz as Ernst Stavro Blofeld. We'll see Ralph Fiennes once again playing M, the head of M16, and Rory Kinnear will reprise his role as Bill Tanner, M's chief of staff. Ana de Armas plays Paloma, a CIA agent assisting Bond.

No Time to Die has seen multiple delays, the first being creative differences between Danny Boyle who was originally attached to direct and co-write the screenplay with John Hodge. Both left the project in August 2018; Cary Joji Fukunaga (TrueDetective and It) was announced as Boyle's replacement a month later. It was later pushed back twice due to the pandemic. It was pushed back so many times that the titular theme song performed by Billie Eilish, released February 13, 2020 was nominated for and won the Grammy Award for Best Song Written for Visual Media at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards, six months before the film's release date, being the song itself was released during the 2019-20 eligibility period. This is how long we've been waiting! Incidentally, Eilish, at the time, 18, is the youngest artist to record a James Bond theme song. Kudos!

Speaking to Jimmy Fallon at the time during of the delays, Daniel Craig explains, "We just want people to go and see this movie in the right way, the safe way," he said. "You know, cinemas all around the world are closed at the moment and we want to release the movie at the same time all around the world, this isn't the right time."

And now that Craig has his last Bond film in the can, everyone's question is, who's next? Pierce Brosnan told 'People,' magazine, "Idris Elba comes to mind. Idris is such a powerful presence and such a great former voice tensity. He would be magnificent. There's Tom Hardy out there as well. Tom can really chew the furniture up, just be a ball boy - both men can. And I think now that Daniel has left such an indelible footprint, they can go in many different ways. But your guess is as good as mine, who's going to be the next Bond. There's no other franchise like it. Nothing."

But fans, for real this time! No Time to Die will hit theaters September 30, 2021 in the UK and October 8, 2021 in the U.S.