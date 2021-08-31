The final trailer for No Time to Die has just been released. Featuring Daniel Craig in his final performance as James Bond, the movie comes after repeated delays due to the pandemic and the state of the movie theater industry. The anticipated feature is now scheduled to be released on Oct. 8, and ahead of the premiere, you can watch the final trailer for No Time to Die below.

In the new trailer, we can also get a peek at the new 007 in action. It's revealed in the movie that Bond has since retired from MI6, leading to his successor, Nomi (Lashana Lynch), becoming the new 007. Clearly, retirement is not something that comes easy for James with one last big mission awaiting him in No Time to Die. This is almost like art imitating life as Craig had previously "retired" from playing James Bond before No Time to Die, only to later acquiesce for one last hurrah in the role.

"If [Spectre] had been it, the world would have carried on as normal, and I would have been absolutely fine," Daniel Craig previously told Empire, explaining his decision to return. "But somehow it felt like we needed to finish something off. If I'd left it at Spectre, something at the back of my head would have been going, 'I wish I'd done one more.' I always had a kind of secret idea about the whole lot in my head, and where I wanted to take it. And Spectre wasn't that. But [No Time to Die] feels like it is."

A logline for No Time to Die reads: "Five years after the capture of Ernst Stavro Blofeld, James Bond has left active service. He is approached by his friend and CIA officer Felix Leiter, who enlists his help in the search for Valdo Obruchev, a missing scientist. When it becomes apparent that Obruchev has been abducted, Bond must confront a villain whose schemes could see the death of millions."

Cary Joji Fukunaga directs No Time to Die usin ga screenplay he co-wrote with Neal Purvis, Robert Wade, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge. Along with Daniel Craig as James Bond, the movie stars Lashana Lynch, Rami Malek, Léa Seydoux, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Christoph Waltz, Ralph Fiennes, Ana de Armas, Rory Kinnear, and David Dencik. Michael G. wilson and Barbara Broccoli produced.

Fans may want to appreciate No Time to Die, the 25th Bond movie, as it doesn't look like we'll see the superspy back in action for some time to come. Obviously, a new actor will need to be chosen, and typically MGM doesn't like to rush the process. Recently, Casino Royale director Martin Campbell speculated that it will be several years before development starts again on the next Bond reboot.

"I think [the producers will] get [No Time To Die] out and then they'll just take a big deep breath and it'll probably be maybe another three years before the next one comes out because they have to cast a new Bond and that takes some breaking in," Campbell told ComicBook.com. "And it has to be scripted and everything else. So, now that Daniel's gone, of course, where do you go with it? That's the other question."

As for who will play Bond next, we will have to wait and see. In the meantime, Craig's final performance in the role will be seen when No Time to Die is released on Oct. 8.