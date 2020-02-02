A new trailer for No Time to Die dropped during Super Bowl 2020. In addition, the studio announced a new set of emojis celebrating the sequel. The twenty-fifth installment in the James Bond franchise is one of the most anticipated movies of the year and fans have a new way to celebrate with the social media additions and the latest look at the movie. This will be Daniel Craig's final outing as the iconic character, as the studio will be looking for a new 007.

We now have a new look at Daniel Craig in No Time to Die, thanks to the Super Bowl. In addition to Daniel Craig, earlier No Time to Die character posters revealed the cast to include stars Ana de Armas, Lashana Lynch, Naomie Harris, Lea Seydoux, Ben Winshaw, Jeffrey Wright, Rami Malek, and Ralph Fiennes. While we've previously seen footage from the movie, the studio is keeping much of the details about the movie under wraps. This has led to speculation and rumors from fans, including one factor in particular that could change the franchise forever. Will they kill off James Bond this time around? Some fans believe that it could happen, though it has not been confirmed.

Everything is going to change for 007, but could this latest adventure really kill off James Bond? Even the movie's title hints that this could happen, and so does the latest trailer. It would be a huge way for Daniel Craig to go out and give the studio the option to basically do whatever they want with the franchise in the future. It would be monumental and the movie would surely go down in history, while also dividing fans at the same time. Again, these are just unconfirmed rumors at this time.

Daniel Craig originally didn't want to take part in No Time to Die and the production was a bit rocky. Craig later agreed to come on and is happy with the results, but he had to earn it this time around after a few setbacks on the set. Original director Danny Boyle exited the movie over creative differences and Cary Fukunaga took his place. Craig broke his ankle on the set, which halted the production for several weeks. A crew member was later sent to the hospital after a controlled explosion stunt went wrong. If that wasn't enough, a man was putting cameras in the women's restrooms.

No Time to Die could be the movie that changes everything for the 007 franchise. Daniel Craig is officially leaving after this, so a new actor, or actress, will have to be chosen in the near future. As for who that will be, that is unclear at this time. With that being said, Idris Elba's name has been thrown around quite a bit over the past few years. While no talks have officially happened, the actor has expressed interest in taking on the role, so it could end up happening. We'll just have to wait and see. For now, you can check out the latest No Time to Die trailer above, thanks to the James Bond 007 YouTube channel.