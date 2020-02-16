A new TV spot for No Time to Die has been released. The footage is jam packed with action from the moment it begins and it does not let up. This is the footage that Bond fans have been waiting to see and it should get these fans excited about seeing the movie when it hits theaters in April.

We were recently treated to Billie Eilish's James Bond theme song for the upcoming sequel and it's dark and brooding. This footage is the opposite of that and teases some huge action sequences, set to a score that is unmistakably 007-sounding.

Daniel Craig is pulling out all of the stops in the latest No Time to Die TV spot. It's 30 seconds of craziness including tons of 007 weapons and gadgets, along with some pretty epic vehicles. Craig is definitely going out with a bang this time around as opposed to a whimper. While there have been theories going around that 007 will be killed off during this outing, the new footage does not hint at that. Instead, the iconic character is taking charge and is not leaving behind any witnesses to get their revenge.

Getting Daniel Craig on board for No Time to Die was not an easy task, but the actor clearly enjoyed his final outing as the character. He has had nothing but positive things to say about the production since it wrapped, which is good since some many things seemed to have went wrong while they were making the movie. For instance, production had to halt after Craig injured his ankle. Whatever the case may be, the movie is on the way and it looks like everything fans have been waiting for.

Daniel Craig once again teams up with Ana de Armas for No Time to Die. The two recently starred in Rian Johnson's Knives Out, which showed off their on-screen chemistry. The two actors basically stole the show in a movie stacked with A-list talent, so it will be interesting to see them on the big screen together again, especially so soon after Knives Out. Johnson is currently working on a sequel which will bring back Craig's Benoit Blanc to solve another mystery. It doesn't look like Ana de Armas' Marta will be returning for the sequel when it hits theaters in the future.

No Time to Die hits theaters on April 10th in North America. However, it will be opening a week earlier in the U.K., so be on the lookout for spoilers around that time. It will probably be best to avoid certain websites and social media platforms around that time to ensure a pleasant, no-spoiled, viewing experience. While we wait for the movie to hit theaters, you can check out the crazy new TV spot above, thanks to the James Bond 007 YouTube channel.