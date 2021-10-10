The new movie No Time to Die debuted at number one this weekend after bringing in $56 million. The latest installment in the James Bond franchise came in slightly below initial projections domestically, which was still enough to bring its global total to $313.2 million. No Time to Die is a success in terms of pandemic box office revenue, but the long-delayed movie comes with a $250 million production budget and a budget of at least $10 million in advertising, with added costs thrown in for the long delay. The movie, which features Daniel Craig's last performance as 007, was initially supposed to open in theaters back in April 2020.

Analysts believe that No Time to Die will need to gross $800 million globally to turn a profit. However, it is believed that some marketing push from promotional tie-ins will help soften a potential loss. When looking at the domestic haul, there are more than a few factors working against the movie. First is the pandemic. Many individuals in older demographics are hesitant to go sit in a movie theater, with assumptions that theaters potentially could have been packed during the opening weekend. Another large factor is the nearly three-hour runtime, which limits the number of screenings per day.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage fell to number two this weekend after taking in $32 million. The long-awaited sequel fell 64% from its debut last weekend. As of this writing, the movie is sitting at an impressive $185.5 million globally after enjoying a robust $20 million debut in Latin America over the weekend. The Addams Family 2 fell to number three with $10 million. To date, the animated family movie has brought in $35.7 million globally. The Addams Family 2 is also currently available to stream on digital platforms.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings took the fourth spot this weekend after bringing in $4.2 million. The latest from the Marvel Cinematic Universe has earned $401.5 million globally since debuting in theaters six weeks ago. As it stands, Shang-Chi is the sixth highest global grossing movie of 2021 and the highest grossing domestic movie of the year. The Many Saints of Newark fell to number five with $1.4 million. The Sopranos prequel has been receiving mixed reviews from viewers and critics since debuting last weekend. Free Guy remained at number six with $1.3 million.

Lamb debuted at number seven this weekend. The supernatural horror movie took in just over $1 million, while Dear Evan Hansen took the eighth spot with $1 million. Candyman fell to number nine with $700K. The supernatural slasher movie was directed by Nia DaCosta and written by Jordan Peele, Win Rosenfeld, and DaCosta, and is still receiving praise from viewers and critics. Finally, Disney's Jungle Cruise took the tenth position after bringing in $214K. To date, the movie has brought in $206.9 million globally since debuting in theaters eleven weeks ago. You can check out the rest of this weekend's box office data over at The Numbers.

• 1. No Time to Die - $56 Million

• 2. Venom: Let There Be Carnage - $32 Million

• 3. The Addams Family 2 - $10 Million

• 4. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings - $4.2 Million

• 5. The Many Saints of Newark - $1.4 Million

• 6. Free Guy - $1.3 Million

• 7. Lamb - $1 Million

• 8. Dear Evan Hansen - $1 Million

• 9. Candyman - $700K

• 10. Jungle Cruise - $214K