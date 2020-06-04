The previous James Bond movie, 2015's Spectre, was made with the potential to be Daniel Craig's last in the iconic role. In the end, the actor was persuaded to return for one final time in the upcoming No Time to Die, and, according to Craig himself, he now feels very fortunate to have been given the opportunity...if only so that he could visit Jamaica.

"Being in Jamaica is just exciting on so many levels for me. I haven't been here for one. But also this is where Fleming wrote them so they were created here. There's always been a connection, a whatever family connection. Somehow he's always ended up here for some reason or another. A lot of the movies have been shot here. We're just incredibly fortunate to get a chance to be here and we're getting looked after so beautiful. The sunshine, there's a beach over there. I'm so happy; I just can't tell you."

Jamaica was a much-loved destination for Ian Fleming, with the Bond author even making his home there. As such, James Bond tended to spend a fair amount of time there both in the books and in the movies, but as yet, Craig's iteration of the character has not had the pleasure. Until now, of course.

On occasion, Daniel Craig has been quite vocal about his negative feelings towards the role of the British spy, but the actor seems to now be reflecting positively on the opportunity, seeing No Time to Die as a way to do something different with the long-running franchise.

"Playing Bond has been part of my life for well over a decade now. I'm-this was just one more chance to do something with it we haven't done before, to sort of sign off in the best way possible. I'm just grateful for the chance to do it."

No Time to Die picks up five years after the capture of Ernst Stavro Blofeld, with James Bond having now left active service. He is approached by Felix Leiter, his friend, and a CIA officer, who enlists his help in the search for Valdo Obruchev, a missing scientist. When it becomes apparent that Obruchev was abducted, Bond must confront a danger the likes of which the world has never seen before. No Time to Die features Daniel Craig in his fifth and final outing as the MI6 agent James Bond. The movie is directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga from a screenplay by Neal Purvis, Robert Wade, Fukunaga, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge. Léa Seydoux, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Christoph Waltz, and Ralph Fiennes reprise their roles from previous films, with Rami Malek and Lashana Lynch joining the main cast.

No Time to Die has been delayed several times due to the ongoing global circumstances, and is now scheduled for release on 12 November in the United Kingdom and on 25 November in the United States. This comes to us courtesy of HeyUGuys.